Wednesday, Jul 24, 2019 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

World, South Asia

No lawyer willing to represent Musharraf, treason hearing deferred: Report

PTI
Published : Jul 24, 2019, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 24, 2019, 12:55 pm IST

Court had also barred Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar from arguing on his behalf and directed ministry to appoint defence lawyer for him.

On May 2, Musharraf requested the court to delay proceedings until end of holy month of fasting. (Photo: AP | File)
 On May 2, Musharraf requested the court to delay proceedings until end of holy month of fasting. (Photo: AP | File)

Islamabad: The hearing in a high treason case against Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has been adjourned for a month by a special court after the government failed to appoint a defence counsel to represent the Pakistan’s former military dictator, according to a media report on Wednesday.

The three-judge bench headed by Justice Tahira Safdar on Tuesday adjourned the hearing for a month on the request of Acting Law and Justice Secretary Arshad Farooq Fahim who said his ministry has shortlisted the names of six lawyers “but they were either unwilling to represent Musharraf or need time to study the case”, the Dawn reported.

On June 12, the court had rejected Musharraf’s plea for the adjournment of the hearing on medical grounds and decided to conclude the trial even in his absence. The court also cancelled the 75-year-old former president’s right of defence due to his repeated non-appearance before the court.

The court had also barred Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar from arguing on his behalf and directed the law ministry to appoint a defence lawyer for him.

The ministry had on June 27 shortlisted six lawyers - Syed Ali Zafar, Raja Amir Abbas, Shah Khawar, Ishfaq Naqvi, Tahir Malik and Riaz Hanif Rahi - to represent the former president in the case, the report said.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against the ex-Army chief in 2013 over the imposition of extra-constitutional emergency in November 2007, which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.

The trial has not seen much progress since Musharraf left for Dubai in March 2016 after his name was removed from the Exit Control List.

He has not returned since, and is said to be suffering from Amyloidosis, a rare condition for which he has been admitted to a hospital.

The special court has declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property owing to his no-show. The case has been virtually stalled as Musharraf’s presence is important to record his statement.

The Supreme Court in a judgment on April 1 said that Musharraf can come back to record statement by May 2, otherwise the tribunal was free to conclude hearing even in his absence.

On May 2, Musharraf requested the court to delay proceedings until end of holy month of fasting. So the court adjourned and set June 12 for hearing and his appearance.

But he failed to turn up and his lawyer requested the tribunal to delay the proceedings until improvement in health of Musharraf so that he could come back.

The bench, headed by Justice Tahira, rejected the plea with observation that proceedings could no longer be halted due to the accused’s illness.

The tribunal said the former ruler was fugitive and has lost the right to engage a counsel unless he surrenders. Musharraf ruled the country from 1999 to 2008. A conviction for high treason carries the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Tags: pakistan, islamabad, pervez musharraf, pmln
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base. (Photo: AFP)

Surprised by India's reaction on Trump's mediation offer: Imran Khan

Speaking on arrest of Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed, Khan said it was in the interest of Pakistan that 'we do not allow any armed militant groups to operate' in our country. (Photo: AFP)

Kashmiri carried out Pulwama, Pakistan had no role to play: Imran Khan

Teachers in Gilgit Baltistan are not just paid poorly, they are also asked to teach as per the interests and instructions of Islamabad. (Photo: ANI)

Teachers in Gilgit-Baltistan protest to demand regularisation of jobs

'We are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring,' Johnson said. (Photo: File)

UK’s Boris Johnson pledges to get Brexit done after winning race to be PM

MOST POPULAR

1

First look at upcoming Apple iPad Pro killer

2

Organic cotton T-shirts made in Andhra gains popularity in Belgium

3

Is a USD 5 billion fine the least painful part of Facebook's settlement?

4

Suspected meteorite chunk with magnetic properties lands in Bihar

5

Brain scans of ‘injured’ US embassy employees show clinical abnormalities

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham