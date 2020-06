China's defence ministry said that it was a unilateral provocation from India by violating a consensus between the two countries

Indian Army chief MM Naravane interacting with soldiers at forward posts in Ladakh.

Beijing: China’s defence ministry said on Wednesday a border clash between China and India was caused by the Indian side.

The Indian actions violated a consensus between the two countries and were a unilateral provocation, the Chinese ministry said on its social media account.