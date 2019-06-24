Monday, Jun 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

Train crash kills 4, injures at least 65 in Bangladesh

AP
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 9:31 am IST

He said the rail bridge broke down when the train was crossing it.

The cause of the breakdown wasn't known. Ahmed said at least 15 passengers were in critical condition. (Representational Image)
 The cause of the breakdown wasn't known. Ahmed said at least 15 passengers were in critical condition. (Representational Image)

Dhaka: An official said at least four people were killed and another 65 were injured when five coaches of a passenger train veered off a railway bridge in northeastern Bangladesh.

Local chief government administrator Tofayel Ahmed said the Upaban Express train was heading for the capital, Dhaka, when the crash occurred around midnight at Kulaura in Moulvibazar district on Sunday.

He said the rail bridge broke down when the train was crossing it. The cause of the breakdown wasn't known. Ahmed said at least 15 passengers were in critical condition.

