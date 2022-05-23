Monday, May 23, 2022 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

  World   South Asia  23 May 2022  'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks India for humanitarian aid
World, South Asia

'India big brother to Sri Lanka': Namal Rajapaksa thanks India for humanitarian aid

ANI
Published : May 23, 2022, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2022, 12:33 pm IST

India handed over a large amount of humanitarian assistance consignment worth over Rs 2 billion to Sri Lanka which reached Colombo on Sunday

Namal Rajapaksa (ANI)
 Namal Rajapaksa (ANI)

Colombo: Former Sri Lankan cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa on Monday extended gratitude to India for the latest round of humanitarian aid and essential items sent to Sri Lanka worth Rs 2 Billion.

Namal Rajapaksa, who is the son of the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, said that India has been a big brother to the country throughout the years, something that they will never forget.

 

"Grateful to PM Narendra Modi, Hon CM MK Stalin & the people of India for the aid & essential items sent to LKA. India certainly has been a big brother & a good friend to LKA throughout the years, something that we will never forget! Thank you," Namal Rajapaksa said in a tweet.

India handed over a large amount of humanitarian assistance consignment worth over Rs 2 billion to the island country which reached Colombo on Sunday. The consignment comprises 9,000 metric tons of rice, and 50 metric tons of milk powder, coupled with over 25 metric tons of drugs and other pharmaceutical supplies.

The consignment will be distributed among several beneficiaries across the country by the Sri Lankan government, reported Colombo Page. The beneficiaries include Northern, Eastern, Central, and Western provinces, covering diverse sections of the society.

 

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed gratitude to the "people of India" for the assistance amidst the prevalent economic crisis in the island country.

"Sri Lanka today received Rs 2 Billion worth of humanitarian aid, including milk powder, rice, and medicines from India. Our sincere gratitude to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Hon. @mkstalin and the People of India for the support extended," Sri Lankan PM tweeted.

This assistance to neighbouring Sri Lanka comes as the island nation is struggling to cope with its dire economic scarcity, with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of people.
Earlier, the Indian government had sent out dry rations, medicines, and other essential commodities to Sri Lanka on a grant basis.

 

At this time of crisis, India has pledged nearly USD 3 billion to cash-strapped Colombo through currency swaps, credit lines for essential goods, and repayment of loans since January 2022 to help Sri Lanka amid one of the worst economic crises in history.

Tags: sri lanka crisis, sri lanka economic crisis, namal rajapaksa
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference at the Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

China 'flirting with danger', US would defend Taiwan if Beijing invades: Biden

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after leaving Mariupol's besieged Azovstal steel plant, near a penal colony, in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine. (AP Photo)

In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol

(L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labour party leader Anthony Albanese. (Photo: AFP and Twitter)

Quad meet puts Aussies in a fix

A pedestrian walks on a bridge above vehicle traffic in New Delhi, as the city is enveloped under thick smog. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham