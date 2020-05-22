Friday, May 22, 2020 | Last Update : 09:51 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pakistani aircraft crashes in Karachi

REUTERS
Published : May 22, 2020, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : May 22, 2020, 6:43 pm IST

The PIA aircraft, with 99 passengers and eight crew members, crashed in a densely populated area

Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

Karachi: A PIA aircraft with 99 passengers and eight crew members on board crashed on Friday in a residential area of the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, officials said.

“The plane PK 8303 with 99 passengers and 8 crew members has crashed,” said a spokesman for the national carrier.

The Pakistani army said its quick reaction force and paramilitary troops have reached the site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration.

Local TV station Geo showed crowds near the scene which appeared to be a densely populated area and ambulances trying to make their way through. It also showed black smoke billowing from the scene.

