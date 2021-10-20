Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021 | Last Update : 10:05 AM IST

  World   South Asia  20 Oct 2021  Pakistan Navy claims it 'blocked' Indian submarine entering waters
World, South Asia

Pakistan Navy claims it 'blocked' Indian submarine entering waters

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Oct 20, 2021, 8:03 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2021, 8:03 am IST

The Pakistan Army also released a short footage of the purported incident to the media

Pakistan military said in a statement that the incident had occurred on October 16. (Representational Image)
 Pakistan military said in a statement that the incident had occurred on October 16. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Pakistan Navy on Tuesday claimed that it had allegedly “detected and blocked” an Indian submarine from entering Pakistani territorial waters last week. According to reports in the Pakistani media, that country’s military said in a statement that the incident had occurred on October 16 when an Indian submarine was detected by a Pakistan Navy patrol aircraft. The Pakistan Army also released a short footage of the purported incident to the media.

While there was no official statement by the Indian Navy, sources said the claims by the Pakistani military were incorrect. “If you will see the video released by the Pakistan military, it shows that the position of the submarine, or whatever it is, is around 250-260 km from Karachi port, which is in international waters. The territorial waters of a country is around 20-21 km”, a source said.

 

The Pakistani statement came as the Indian Navy’s top commanders are attending the Naval Commanders’ Conference from October 18 to 22 in New Delhi. This is being attended by the Indian Navy’s operational and area commanders and is discussing major maritime security threats.

In the past too, the Pakistan military has claimed that it had blocked Indian submarines from entering its territorial waters. The last such statement was made in March 2019, when Pakistan had released video footage saying it was that of an Indian submarine.

“Over the past several days, we have witnessed Pakistan indulging in false propaganda and spread of misinformation. The Indian Navy does not take cognisance of such propaganda,” the Navy had then said.

 

Tags: pakistan navy, indian submarine
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From World

Hundreds of Hindus protesting against attacks on temples and the killing of two Hindu devotees in another district shout slogans in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh communal violence: 71 cases filed, 450 arrested

In this May 20, 2021, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Zalmay Khalilzad resigns as special Afghan envoy, replaced by Thomas West

A health worker administers vaccinations at a mobile clinic Oct. 7, 2021, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Sylvie Whinray/New Zealand Herald via AP)

New Zealand Covid cases hit record despite vaccination push

The spokesperson emphasised the fact that the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had kept flying in and out of Kabul under

Pakistan opens air route to Afghanistan for commercial cargo

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham