Pak PM Imran Khan trolled on Twitter for posting Tagore's quote as Khalil Gibran's

Published : Jun 20, 2019, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2019, 9:39 am IST

During a visit to Iran in April, Khan had made a similar faux pas when he said that Japan and Germany shared borders.

Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public. (Photo: File)
 Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public.

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan was mercilessly trolled Wednesday for wrongly attributing a famous quote of Indian poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to Lebanese-American poet Khalil Gibran.

Khan, 66, took to share an inspirational quote that says, "I slept and dreamed that life is all joy. I woke and I saw that life is all service. I served and I saw that service is joy."

Khan captioned the quote, saying "Those who discover and get to understand the wisdom of Gibran's words cited below, get to live a life of contentment."

The tweet garnered 23,000 likes and was retweeted over 5,000 times, while more than 2,000 people commented on it.

But netizens were quick to pick on the mistake and soon started making fun of Khan.

Most of the Twitter users teased Khan for his poor knowledge and asked him to confirm things before going public.

" Khan, it doesn't hurt to Google a quote if you are not into reading. By copying a Tagore's quote and attributing it to Khalil Gibran, you are not only getting mocked but you are making a laughing stock of the country in the process! Please!" wrote journalist Murtaza Solangi.

"Another gem from Imran Khan's trove of knowledge, shares Tagore's work and calls it work of Kahlil Gibran," wrote another.

Khan has made headline in recent months for lack of knowledge or slip of tongue. While visiting Iran in April, he had said Japan and Germany shared borders.

