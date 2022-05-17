Tuesday, May 17, 2022 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

  World   South Asia  17 May 2022  Beijing locks down more people in China's 'zero-COVID' fight
World, South Asia

Beijing locks down more people in China's 'zero-COVID' fight

AP
Published : May 17, 2022, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2022, 1:36 pm IST

Most of Beijing is not locked down, but the streets are much quieter than usual with many shops closed and people working from home

People queueing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT
 People queueing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT

Beijing: Authorities in Beijing restricted more residents to their homes on Tuesday in a now 3-week-long effort to control a small but persistent COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital.

Seven adjoining areas in the city's Fengtai district were designated lockdown zones for at least one week, with people ordered to stay at home in an area covering about 4 by 5 km (2.5 by 3 miles). The area is near a wholesale food market that was closed indefinitely on Saturday following the discovery of a cluster there.

 

The added restrictions come as Shanghai, China's largest city, slowly starts to ease a citywide lockdown that has trapped most of its population for more than six weeks. The twin outbreaks in Beijing and Shanghai, the country's most prominent cities, have focused attention on whether China can sustain its strict zero-COVID approach, as many other countries adapt to the fast-spreading omicron variant and ease restrictions.

China recorded 1,100 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday. Of those, about 800 were in Shanghai and 52 were in Beijing. The daily number of new cases in Shanghai has declined steadily for more than two weeks, but authorities have been moved slowly to relax restrictions, frustrating residents.

 

In Beijing, the number of cases has held steady but new clusters have popped up in different parts of the city. City spokesperson Xu Hejian said that Beijing's top priority is to screen people related to the cluster at the wholesale food market and isolate those who test positive. A second wholesale food market in Fengtai district was shut down Tuesday.

Most of Beijing is not locked down, but the streets are much quieter than usual with many shops closed and people working from home. 

Tags: china covid update, china covid-19 cases, china lockdown
Location: China, Hebei

Latest From World

Russian President Vladimi Putin . — AP

Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may 'trigger response': Putin

Ukrainian serviceman walks past a blown Russian APC near Kutuzivka, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP/Mstyslav Chernov)

NATO assures Ukraine open-ended military support against Russia

An available illustration of Devasahayam Pillai. (Twitter)

Devasahayam Pillai becomes 1st Indian layman to be declared saint by Pope

Russian army Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, is seen behind a glass during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. The trial of a Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian opened Friday, the first war crimes trial since Moscow's invasion. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

Ukraine opens first war crimes trial of captured Russian

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham