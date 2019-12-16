Monday, Dec 16, 2019 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

Post ICJ hearing, Myanmar has 'softened' stance, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

ANI
Published : Dec 16, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2019, 1:48 pm IST

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal two years ago, but virtually no refugees have been returned to date.

"They have softened their stance. They have invited me for a visit. These are good initiatives," BDNews24 quoted Momen as saying on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)
Dhaka: Following the United Nations' International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearing, Myanmar has "softened" its stance on the matter pertaining to Rohingya Muslims, said Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"They have softened their stance. They have invited me for a visit. These are good initiatives," BDNews24 quoted Momen as saying on Sunday.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday categorically rejected charges of genocide of the Rohingya Muslim minority that have been placed against Myanmar's military by West African nation of Gambia.

Speaking at the ICJ at The Hague, the global human rights and democracy icon said that the Rohingya conflict was a domestic matter for her country to resolve.

According to Al Jazeera, around 7,40,000 Rohingya fled Myanmar in August 2017 following a military crackdown joining 200,000 refugees already in makeshift tent settlements at Cox's Bazar.

Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a repatriation deal two years ago, but virtually no refugees have been returned to date. UN investigators described the situation in Myanmar as "unsafe, unsustainable and impossible".

"I had said that I would visit once all the Rohingya returned (to Myanmar). Then I would meet them there. Now they (Myanmar) have invited me again. Let's see what can be done," Momen said.

He advised Myanmar authorities to come to Bangladesh and talk to Rohingya to understand their expectations.

"But I want them to come here and talk to their people (Rohingya) to understand their expectations. It may ease the repatriation," he added.

