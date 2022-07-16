Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

  World   South Asia  16 Jul 2022  Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president's vacancy
World, South Asia

Sri Lankan Parliament meets to announce president's vacancy

PTI
Published : Jul 16, 2022, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Jul 16, 2022, 11:55 am IST

During the 13-minute special session, Dhammika Dassanayake, Secretary General of Parliament, announced the vacancy for the post of president

Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)
 Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana speaks during a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (PTI)

Colombo: Sri Lanka's Parliament met in a brief special session on Saturday to announce the vacancy in the presidency following the resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled the country after a popular uprising against him for mishandling the country's economic crisis.

Rajapaksa, who fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and then landed in Singapore on Thursday, formally resigned on Friday, capping off a chaotic 72 hours in the crisis-hit nation that saw protesters storm many iconic buildings, including the President and the Prime Minister's residences here.

During the 13-minute special session, Dhammika Dassanayake, Secretary General of Parliament, announced the vacancy for the post of president.

Former president Rajapaksa's resignation letter was read during the session.

According to section 4 of the presidential elections (special provisions) Act No 2 of 1981 the parliament should be convened within three days after the vacancy occurs," Janakantha de Silva, Parliament's director of communications, said earlier.

Meanwhile, the main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has officially declared his intention to contest the vote to be held on July 20.

I am contesting to be the president."

"Even though it is an uphill struggle, I am convinced that truth will prevail," he said in a statement.

The 225-member Parliament is dominated by Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party.

The ruling SLPP which officially announced its backing of Ranil Wickremesinghe, the acting president, found some resistance to its decision from within.

Its chair GL Peiris said the party should not vote for anyone other than its own member.

He said the party must back Dullas Alahapperuma, a breakaway SLPP candidate who has already put himself forward to the vote.

The party is to meet on Saturday to make the final decision.

For the first time since 1978, Sri Lanka will elect the crisis-hit country's next president through a secret vote by the MPs and not through a popular mandate, following the resignation of Rajapaksa who was ousted by a popular uprising against him.

Never in the history of the presidency since 1978, Parliament had voted to elect a president.

Presidential elections in 1982, 1988, 1994, 1999, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2019 had elected them by popular vote.

The only previous occasion when the presidency became vacant mid-term was in 1993 when president Ranasinghe Premadasa was assassinated. DB Wijetunga was unanimously endorsed by Parliament to run the balance of Premadasa's term.

The new president will serve the remaining tenure of Gotabaya Rajapaksa till November 2024.

The front runner in next week's race would be Wickremesinghe. The 73-year-old became prime minister from nowhere in May when he assumed the job to handle the unprecedented economic crisis.

His United National Party (UNP) was routed in the 2020 parliamentary election. Wickremesinghe for the first time failed to win a seat since 1977.

He made it to Parliament in late 2021 through the party's only seat allocated on the basis of a cumulative national vote.

Unpopular he may be and hated for his pro-Western policies and ways, he still enjoys acceptance as a thinker and strategist whose vision is futuristic.

With the island nation facing its worst economic crisis since independence, he has wider acceptance as the one with the capacity to steer the island through turbulence.

A man who always wanted to become president, Wickremesinghe had lost two presidential elections in 1999 and 2005.

Without parliamentary numbers of his own, Wickremesinghe would be entirely dependent on the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member vote. Not a foregone conclusion of their support as the SLPP stays ideologically opposed to him.

Premadasa, 55, for long the understudy of Wickremesinghe was the one who turned the tables on his former leader. His newly formed SJB ousted the grand old party of Wickremesinghe from all its bastions to emerge as the main opposition in 2020.

Ironically it was his failure to step in to fill the power vacuum in mid-May which made way for Wickremesinghe to become Prime Minister from nowhere.

He only stands an outside chance as most ruling SLPP members are unlikely to back him. Unlike Wickremesinghe though he starts the race with 50 votes minimum.

Alahapperuma, 63, is from the breakaway group of the ruling SLPP.

The ex-Cabinet Minister of Information and Mass Media and former newspaper columnist is being seen as a left-leaning political ideologue. Held ministerial positions since 2005 and enjoys the reputation of having a clean public life. His task too would be uphill given his position as a breakaway member.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, 71, the Army commander who won the military conflict with the LTTE which fought the Army in its bid to set up a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east regions, could be a potential candidate.

Fonseka enjoys support among the Sinhala Buddhist majority.

He comes out as the only politician who was not opposed by the wider group of protesters who engineered Rajapaksa's downfall. He would however only come into the race if his leader Premadasa opted out of the contest. 

Tags: sri lanka political crisis, sri lanka crisis, gotabaya resigns
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country on Wednesday before resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest (AP file image)

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya leaves for Singapore from Maldives

A protester waves a national flag outside president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Rajapaksa still in Maldives, awaits private jet to depart for Singapore: Report

Sri Lankan protesters storm prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees

A man waves Sri Lanka's national flag outside presidential secretariat in Colombo on July 13, 2022. - Sri Lanka is mired in a deep political and economic crisis, and on July 13, the country's president flew out of the country days after a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. (Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Sri Lanka president Rajapaksa flees to Maldives amid public revolt against his govt

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham