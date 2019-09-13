Kashmir risks sparking an ‘accidental war’ with India, says Pakistan Foreign Minister

Qureshi also said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet 'was keen to visit' the region.

Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the Jammu and Kashmir situation risks sparking an “accidental war” between the two countries, reported Hindustan Times.

Addressing the media on sidelines of the United Nation Human Rights Council on Wednesday, Qureshi said he believed both Pakistan and India “understand the consequences of a conflict”. But he added that “an accidental war” cannot be ruled out. “… If the situation persists ... then anything is possible,” he said

He also said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet “was keen to visit” the region.

“She should visit both places and report as objectively as she can so that the world knows what the true... situation is,” he added.

Resolving the issue, Qureshi ruled out the possibility of bilateral talks to curb the tensions between the nations. “In this environment and with the mindset that we see in New Delhi today, I do not see any room for bilateral engagement,” he said.

On Tuesday, India delivered a stinging rebuttal to Qureshi and insisted that his statement was a “fabricated narrative from the epicentre of global terrorism”.