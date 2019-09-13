Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

In solidarity with Kashmir, Imran Khan to hold rally in PoK’s Muzaffarabad today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 10:22 am IST

Faisal said Prime Minister Khan in his public address in Muzaffarabad would make a 'policy statement on Kashmir.'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to make a “policy statement” on Kashmir on Friday during his public address at the PoK’s capital Muzaffarabad.

Addressing media during his weekly briefing on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan was ready for any third-party mediation to resolve the Kashmir issue and asserted that the legality of the matter is based on international law.

Faisal said Prime Minister Khan in his public address in Muzaffarabad would make a "policy statement on Kashmir." However, the Foreign Office spokesperson did not elaborate.

Earlier on Tuesday at the UNHRC meeting in Geneva, India firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations, saying a "fabricated narrative" on Jammu and Kashmir has come from "the epicentre of global terrorism" and from a nation, which conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'.

India maintains that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party. New Delhi has also made it clear to Pakistan that cross-border terror attacks and talks cannot go hand in hand.

