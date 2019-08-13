Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

World, South Asia

UNSC not 'waiting with garlands' for you: Shah Mehmood Qureshi tell Pakistanis

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 8:56 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 8:56 am IST

'Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle... Do not live in the fool paradise,' said Qureshi.

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)
 Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

Muzaffarabad (PoK): Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has asked Pakistanis to not live in a "fool's paradise" by expecting United Nations Security Council to "wait with garlands" to support Islamabad's contentions regarding India's decision to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"Giving vent to emotions is easy and raising objections is much easier. However it is difficult to understand the issue and move forward. They are not waiting for you with garlands in their hands. Any members out of the P-5 nations can be a hurdle... Do not live in the fool paradise," said Qureshi during a press conference aired on PTV on Sunday.

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. It said all action taken by India was under the constitutional framework.

The United States kept its response neutral and has not taken sides.

However, China has expressed its concerns over the current developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

After his trip to China, last week, Qureshi said that Beijing would lend its support to Islamabad in UNSC over Kashmir.

India, on the other hand, has made it is clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and the issue is completely internal.

A rattled Pakistan has initiated a series of decisions, including downgrading bilateral relations with India and suspending bilateral trade, halting of Samjhauta and Thar Express trains from its side and banning of Indian movies from Pakistani cinemas.

Tags: article 370, shah mehmood qureshi, united nations, un security council
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Around 40,000 people have registered themselves for Indian-American community summit

40,000 people register for 'Howdy, Modi' community summit in Houston

This is the story of a 72-year-old retired electrician in Britain, who forgot to tell his surgeon that he wore dentures. (Photo: AP)

72-year-old's denture got struck in his throat, detected a week later

The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said that she would not respond to his questions. (Photo: ANI)

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani accuses Maleeha Lodhi of corruption

Flights resumed Tuesday at Hong Kong airport a day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub. (Photo: AFP)

More than 200 flights cancelled at Hong Kong airport as ops resume after protest

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

2

Pornhub isn’t buying Tumblr; porn ban still in place

3

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

4

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

5

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham