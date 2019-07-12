Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

World, South Asia

13-year-old suicide bomber kills five at a wedding in Afghanistan: Official

AFP / PTI
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 2:20 pm IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 2:20 pm IST

The explosion comes just days after historic talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliba, as part of a US-led effort to end the war.

The attack took place in Pachirwa Agham district of Nangarhar province. (Photo: Representative Image/AP)
 The attack took place in Pachirwa Agham district of Nangarhar province. (Photo: Representative Image/AP)

Jalalabad: A 13-year-old suicide bomber blew himself up at a wedding in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, killing five people and injuring 11 others.

Police official Fayz Mohammad Babarkhil said the child blew himself up early Friday at a wedding organized by Malik Toor, a commander of a pro-government militia.

Toor died in the attack, and officials said he was the likely target of the bomber.

The Taliban, who have pledged to try to reduce civilian casualties, denied responsibility for the blast in Nangarhar province.

The area close to the Pakistan border is teeming with other insurgent organisations including the ISIS group, who have carried out previous attacks.

"This morning at 8:00 am (0330 GMT), a suicide bomber detonated himself at a wedding ceremony," Attaullah Khogyani, the Nangarhar governor's spokesman, told AFP.

"As a result, five killed, more than 40 wounded."

Zahir Adil, the Nangarhar regional hospital spokesman, told AFP that two bodies and 11 wounded victims had been taken to the hospital in central Nangarhar city.

The explosion comes just days after historic talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban wrapped up as part of a US-led effort to end the war.

At the conclusion of the two-day summit in Doha, parties unveiled a joint resolution pledging a "roadmap for peace" in which they sought to reduce civilian casualties to "zero".

Direct talks between US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban also took place last week.

Tags: suicide bombing, afghan
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol

Latest From World

People residing near the rivers especially the Terai region have been advised to be cautious till Saturday. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Nepal issues warning as water level of major rivers likely to rise

Harris would require states that receive her proposed funding to also implement four sets of reforms. (Photo: File)

Kamala Harris announces USD 1 bn plan to end rape kit backlog

The incident happened as several parts of the Himalayan nation has been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday morning. (Photo: ANI | Representative)

Plane skids off runway in Kathmandu, flights disrupted

Winds of over 100 km/ph were reported on the Halkidiki peninsula, popular with tourists in the summer. (Representational Image)

6 tourists killed, over 100 injured after violent storm lashes Northern Greek resorts

MOST POPULAR

1

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

2

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

3

1MORE Stylish True Wireless review: Budget Galaxy Buds alternative

4

France adopts pioneering tax on tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook & Uber after US threat

5

Pooja Batra secretly get married to 'Dabangg 3' actor Nawab Shah? see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham