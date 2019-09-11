Wednesday, Sep 11, 2019 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

World, South Asia

Baldev Kumar free to live wherever he wants: Pakistan minister

PTI
Published : Sep 11, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Sep 11, 2019, 1:15 pm IST

Yusafzai dismissed Kumar's comments made in India about injustices meted out to minority groups in Pakistan.

Kumar (43), along with his wife and two children, came to India last month. (Photo: ANI)
 Kumar (43), along with his wife and two children, came to India last month. (Photo: ANI)

Peshawar: A minister in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday said the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has no objection to former party member and parliamentarian Baldev Kumar seeking political asylum in India.

Kumar (43), along with his wife and two children, came to India last month. They are presently staying at Khanna in Punjab's Ludhiana district. Kumar said he left Pakistan as minorities "were deprived of their rights there".

Speaking to the media, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Ali Yusafzai said Kumar was free to live wherever he wanted.

Read | Ex-MLA from Imran Khan's party seeks political asylum in India

Kumar has served Pakistan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party as the president of Swat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for three years.

Yusafzai said Kumar has no connection with the PTI as his party membership had been suspended over alleged role in the assassination of Sardar Soran Singh, the special assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister from 2013 to 2018.

Yusafzai dismissed Kumar's comments made in India about injustices meted out to minority groups in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Kumar told reporters in Ludhiana that terrorism is getting support in Pakistan and even Muslims are not safe in the country.

"When Muslims are not secure there, how can the people like me be secure?" the Sikh leader said.

Tags: pakistan tehreek-e-insaf, baldev kumar, shaukat ali yusafzai
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

During Muharram, stalls were set up in different parts of the city to offer milk, juices and cold water to the participants of the holy month’s processions. (Photo: AFP)

Milk at Rs 140 per litre, costlier than petrol in Pakistan

According to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists that include seafood products and anti-cancer drugs. (Photo: AFP)

China to exempt 16 categories of US products from tariffs

She's being held on a USD 35,000 bond and is due back in court on September 18. (Representational Image)

US mother charged with neglect after 42-pound teen son dies

Happiest Minds employs over 2,400 individuals worldwide and approximately 200 individuals in the US. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru-based IT company accused of discrimination against non-Indians

MOST POPULAR

1

Anti-plastic drive: PM Modi extends helping hand to rag-pickers in Mathura

2

iPhone 11 vs Pixel 4: Who wins?

3

Indians most satisfied with boss, employees globally claim they are better at job

4

Tiny tidbits that make Apple iPhone 11 Pro the best smartphone

5

Disney gifts kid VIP trip after he donates saved money for hurricane relief

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham