Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 | Last Update : 09:28 PM IST

World, South Asia

Gotabaya Rajapaksa named SLPP's presidential candidate

ANI
Published : Aug 11, 2019, 9:15 pm IST
Updated : Aug 11, 2019, 9:15 pm IST

Gotabaya was named the presidential candidate by his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo: ANI)
 Gotabaya Rajapaksa (Photo: ANI)

Colombo: Former Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Sunday was named the presidential candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party for the election scheduled for later this year.

Gotabaya was named the presidential candidate by his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa, who took over the leadership of the SLPP hours before at the party's convention held here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Gotabaya said that he would never allow any foreign forces to infringe upon the sovereignty of his country, reported Colombo Page.

"I have a vision for the future of my country. I never bowed my head to anyone who opposed my country. I will never allow anyone to infringe upon the sovereignty of Sri Lanka."

"Security is of foremost importance in a country. I assure you the safety of your children. I will not let extremism lift its head in the country. I pledge to create a safe and secure environment in which all Sri Lankans, irrespective of their religion will be able to live in peace," he said.

Tags: srilanka

Latest From World

Khan's remarks came in the wake of India's decision to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to the region and pass a bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. (Photo: File)

Imran Khan attacks India over abrogation of Article 370

In Zhejiang, the typhoon damaged more than 173,000 hectares of crops and 34,000 houses. (Photo: ANI)

Typhoon Lekima: 28 dead, 20 missing in east China

The government announced plans Sunday to create 10,000 more prison places to ease overcrowding. (Photo: Representational)

UK govt boosts prisons, police powers in crime clampdown

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Beijing on Sunday on a key three-day visit to hold talks with the Chinese leadership on a host of issues including finalisation of arrangements for President Xi Jinping’s visit to India later this year for the second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

Foreign minister S Jaishankar arrives in Beijing for key talks with Chinese leaders

MOST POPULAR

1

It's breakfast time... Banana? Egg? Take your pick; keep pockets heavy

2

Cleanliness drives to be BJP's core initiative for Independence Day celebrations

3

Bhumi Pednekar constructs hostel, new toilets for girls’ school in Chambal valley

4

‘Most flattering image on WhatsApp today’: Tharoor on his ‘Shakespeare’ photo

5

No picture of politician or political party on relief material: Maha CM

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham