Wednesday, May 11, 2022 | Last Update : 09:39 AM IST

  World   South Asia  11 May 2022  Mahinda flees to Navalbase as Rajapaksa houses burnt
World, South Asia

Mahinda flees to Navalbase as Rajapaksa houses burnt

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 11, 2022, 8:26 am IST
Updated : May 11, 2022, 8:26 am IST

Shoot orders in Colombo, India backs 'democracy, stability'

Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP
  Security personnel walk past a burned vehicle along a road, a day after they were torched by protesters in Colombo on May 10, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP

Colombo/New Delhi: A massive protest began in front of Trincomalee naval base in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday as it emerged that former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and some of his family members had taken shelter there after leaving Temple Trees, his official Colombo residence, from where he had to be rescued in an Army helicopter after huge crowds surrounded it.

Violence erupted in Sri Lanka Monday after the former PM’s supporters attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country’s worst economic crisis. At least eight people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence in Colombo and other cities.

 

The authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and deploy the military in Colombo, but the protests continued unabated on Tuesday. The defence ministry finally ordered shoot-at-sight orders to stop those involved in looting or damaging property, a day after mobs targeted the homes of ruling party politicians. “The security forces have been ordered to shoot at sight anyone looting public property or causing harm to life,” it said.

The protesters swarmed the entrance to the office of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Mahinda’s younger brother, for the 32nd day to demand that he follow in his brother’s footsteps and quit. The protesters also set up a checkpoint on the road leading to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo to prevent Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

 

In New Delhi, the Indian government said it fully supported “democracy, stability and economic recovery” in the island nation, saying India “has extended this year alone support worth over $3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties”. New Delhi is closely watching the developments unfolding in its bankrupt, debt-ridden maritime neighbour, where Chinese influence has grown rapidly in the past few years. New Delhi said: “As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery… India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka.”

 

A group of lawyers also filed a complaint at the police headquarters on Tuesday seeking the arrest of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his colleagues for having instigated Monday’s violence. The violence on Monday saw arson attacks on the homes of several politicians, including the ancestral home of the Rajapaksas in Hambantota.

Video footage showed the entire house of Mahinda Rajapaksa and his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at Medamulana in Hambantota city burning. Mahinda Rajapaksa’s house at Kurunegala was also set on fire by the protesters.

Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son Namal, meanwhile, told the media his father will not flee Sri Lanka. “There are a lot of rumours that we are going to leave. We will not leave the country,” said Namal, who was at one time projected as a future national leader, and described the surge of national anger against his family as a “bad patch”.

 

He added that Mahinda will not step down as a legislator and wanted to play an active role in choosing his successor. “My father is safe, he is at a safe location and he is communicating with the family,” said Namal, who had served as Sri Lanka’s sports minister till a Cabinet shakeup in April.

The Speaker of Sri Lanka’s Parliament, Mahinda Yapa Abeyawardene, on Tuesday requested President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to call the legislature into session this week to discuss the current situation. The Speaker said that he had telephoned the President with his request. Parliamentary officials said the President will have to reconvene Parliament ahead of its regular May 17 date as there is no Prime Minister or government at present.

 

Tags: mahinda rajapaksa, president gotabaya rajapaksa, sri lanka economic crisis, sri lanka protest
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

Government supporters and Police clash outside the President's office in Colombo on May 9, 2022. - Violence raged across Sri Lanka late into the night on May 9, 2022, with five people dead and some 180 injured as prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa quit after weeks of protests. (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Mahinda Rajapaksa faces calls for arrest as Sri Lanka violence claims eight lives

Activists stage a mock ritual to exorcise demons outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa while demanding the resignations of Mahinda and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over the country's crippling economic crisis, in Colombo (Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

Lanka crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa may offer resignation today

Sri Lankans block an intersection demanding cooking gas cylinders in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP)

India rubbishes report of Sri Lanka using Line of Credit to import water cannons

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP /Alexei Alexandrov)

Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham