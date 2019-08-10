Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

After trains, Pakistan now suspends Lahore-Delhi 'dosti' bus service

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 11:14 am IST

The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack in India. It was restarted in July 2003.

Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that Pakistan would suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following Islamabad's unilateral decision to downgrade bilateral ties.
 Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that Pakistan would suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following Islamabad's unilateral decision to downgrade bilateral ties. (Representational Image)

Islamabad: Pakistan has suspended the Delhi-Lahore-Delhi 'Dosti' (friendship) bus service, after suspending two cross-border trains, in the wake of India's decision revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcating the state into two Union Territories, a senior Pakistani minister has said.

The bus service was first started in February 1999 but suspended after the 2001 Parliament attack in India. It was restarted in July 2003.

The move is in line with the decisions taken during a meeting of Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) held on Wednesday, Pakistan Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said.

"In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended," Saeed tweeted on Friday.

The Lahore-Delhi bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal near Delhi Gate. DTC buses ply every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) buses every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from Delhi to Lahore.

For the return trip, DTC buses leave Lahore every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday whereas the PTDC buses are available every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Earlier, Pakistan Minister of Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had announced on Friday that Pakistan would suspend the Thar Express train service with India which links the two countries across the Rajasthan border, a day after it stopped the Samjhauta Express following Islamabad's unilateral decision to downgrade bilateral ties.

Rasheed announced to suspend the services of Thar Express and said that the last train would leave for India late Friday night, Pakistan's APP news agency reported.

The Thar Express has been running between Jodhpur's Bhagat ki Kothi station to Karachi every Friday night since services resumed on February 18, 2006 after a 41-year suspension.

He said the 133 km new track was built with the cost of Rs. 13 billion for Thar Express and now the track would be used for Thar coal project.

On Thursday, Pakistan suspended the Samjhauta Express train service with India.

Rasheed said that the train service will not operate till he is the Railways minister and the bogies of the train will now be used for passengers travelling on the occasion of Eid.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi and Urdu words for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier coach. The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Simla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

On the Indian side, the train runs from Delhi to Attari and from Lahore to Wagah on the Pakistan side.

Pakistan's decision to suspended the services of the two trains came after it expelled Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria on Wednesday and decided to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "illegal" move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Monday revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

