Monday, Sep 09, 2019 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

World, South Asia

Accidental 'cat filter' appears on Pakistan official's briefing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 9, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2019, 3:07 pm IST

Screen grabs of the live stream have been shared widely on social media, much to the humiliation of Yousafzai and his colleagues.

As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him. (Photo: Screengrab)
 As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him. (Photo: Screengrab)

Islamabad: A Pakistani politician’s live-streamed press conference descended into farce when a cat filter was switched on by mistake. Shaukat Yousafzai was briefing journalists when the setting was accidentally turned on.

Facebook users watching the video live commented on the gaffe, but Yousafzai carried on unaware of his feline features, reported BBC.

As Yousafzai spoke, the comical filter superimposed pink ears and whiskers on his face, and that of other officials sitting beside him.

"I wasn't the only one - two officials sitting along me were also hit by the cat filter," Yousafzai told AFP news agency.

However, the video posted on official Facebook page of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was deleted minutes after the press conference.

Screen grabs of the live stream have been shared widely on social media, much to the humiliation of Yousafzai and his colleagues.

Tags: shaukat yousafzai, cat filter, pakistan tehreek-e-insaf, viral video
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

After taking office in 2017, Trump named his eldest daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, senior White House advisers. (Photo: File)

Trump’s family is ‘dynasty that will last for decades’: Campaign manager

According to a military statement, the attacker on Sunday was 'foreign looking', wore an abaya gown and appeared to be a woman. (Photo: File | Representational)

Suspected woman suicide bomber killed in Philippines explosion: army

Since ditching the nuclear deal, calling it skewed to Iran's advantage, Trump has reimposed sanctions to strangle its vital oil trade and force Tehran to accept stricter limits on its nuclear activity, curb its ballistic missile programme and end its support for proxy forces around the Middle East. (Photo: File)

US will impose sanction whoever purchases Iran's oil: official

MOST POPULAR

1

Google Pixel 4 crushes iPhone 11 with one killer feature

2

‘Giant leap’: Pakistan's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

3

Children in Bengaluru made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

4

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' supported by teachers and students

5

Priceless notes, poems, photos of Sahir Ludhianvi found at Mumbai scrap shop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham