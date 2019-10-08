Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pervez Musharraf returns to active politics, talks about Kashmir

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2019, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2019, 10:15 am IST

This is Musharraf's first public comment since India ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

General (retd) Musharraf, now based in Dubai, also referred to Kargil conflict, and claimed that India was repeatedly threatening Pakistan despite Islamabad's peace overtures. (Photo: File)
 General (retd) Musharraf, now based in Dubai, also referred to Kargil conflict, and claimed that India was repeatedly threatening Pakistan despite Islamabad's peace overtures. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Kashmir is in the blood of Pakistan, the former military ruler of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf, said on Monday, marking his return to active politics.

General (retd) Musharraf, now based in Dubai, also referred to Kargil conflict, and claimed that India was repeatedly threatening Pakistan despite Islamabad's peace overtures.

The 76-year-old All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Chairman made the remarks while addressing his supporters on his party's founding day in Islamabad via phone from Dubai on Sunday. He took a break from political activities last year because of his deteriorating health.

This is Musharraf's first public comment since India ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"We will continue to stand by our Kashmiri brethren no matter what," he said.
He said that Pakistan's desire for peace should not be seen as weakness.

Musharraf has been living in Dubai since March 2016. He is facing a treason case for suspending the Constitution in 2007.

With improvement in health, Musharraf plans to return to politics, Pakistani media reports said.

Commenting on reports of his deteriorating health, Musharraf said that he suffers from amyloidosis and is on medication for it in Dubai.

It is a rare disease caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein called amyloid in organs and tissues in the body.

Musharraf, who ruled Pakistan from 1999 to 2008, has been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto assassination and the Red Mosque cleric killing cases.

Tags: pervez musharraf, kashmir issue, article 370
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Qureshi said this in an interview with BBC Urdu days after the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of FATF released its much-awaited 228-page 'Mutual Evaluation Report' on Saturday. (Photo: FIle)

Shah Mehmood Qureshi claims India trying to push Pakistan on FATF blacklist

The US move came after Washington banned technology giant Huawei and other Chinese firms from government contracts, amid the trade war between the two countries. (Photo: File)

US blacklists 28 Chinese companies over 'Uighur abuses' in Xinjiang

The withdrawal, announced by the White House late on Sunday, was swiftly condemned by a bipartisan group of lawmakers over concerns that it could open the way for a Turkish strike on Kurdish-led forces long allied with Washington. (Photo : File)

Trump threatens to 'destroy, obliterate' Turkey's economy for any action in Syria

To cut costs, Guterres mentioned postponing conferences and meetings and reducing services, while also restricting official travel to only essential activities and taking measures to save energy. (Photo: File)

UN may run out of money by end of the month: Antonio Guterres

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

2

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

3

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

4

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

5

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham