Sunday, May 08, 2022 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

  World   South Asia  08 May 2022  India rubbishes report of Sri Lanka using Line of Credit to import water cannons
World, South Asia

India rubbishes report of Sri Lanka using Line of Credit to import water cannons

ANI
Published : May 8, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2022, 12:27 pm IST

Issuing a statement, the Indian embassy made it clear that the reports suggesting such use of India's assistance as 'factually incorrect'

Sri Lankans block an intersection demanding cooking gas cylinders in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP)
 Sri Lankans block an intersection demanding cooking gas cylinders in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP)

Colombo: The Indian embassy in Sri Lanka on Saturday rubbished the reports suggesting that the Sri Lankan government used the Line of Credit (LoC) extended by India during the ongoing crisis to import a water cannon vehicle.

Issuing a statement on Twitter, the Indian embassy made it clear that the reports suggesting such use of India's assistance as "factually incorrect".

 

"We have seen reports that a water canon vehicle was imported by Government of #SriLanka under a credit line extended by Government of #India. These reports are factually incorrect," the Indian embassy said.

Clarifying the issue further, the Indian embassy said, "No water canon vehicles have been supplied by #India under any of the credit lines extended by #India to #SriLanka."

"Credit line of USD 1 billion to Sri Lanka is intended to help the people of Sri Lanka with availability of food, medicines and other essential items required by the people of Sri Lanka in the current situation," Indian embassy said.

The Indian mission further said that "such incorrect reports don't make any constructive contribution to the cooperation and efforts to address the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Sri Lanka."

 

On Thursday, Sri Lanka Police fired tear gas on the protesters on Thursday in order to disperse the protest staged by University students under the theme "Let's oust the government! Let's reverse the system!" outside the parliament.

Taking to the streets to protest against the government led by the Rajapaksa family, the student protestors demanded resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Meanwhile, the massive people's struggle "Go Home Gota" calling President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down at the Galle Face entered the 29th day today.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices and power cuts affecting a large number of the people, resulting in massive protests over the government's handling of the situation.

 

The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies, like the government's move last year to ban chemical fertilizers in a bid to make Sri Lanka's agriculture "100 per cent organic".

Due to an acute shortage of Foreign exchange, Sri Lanka recently defaulted on the entirety of its foreign debt amounting to about USD 51 billion.

The economic situation has led to huge protests with demands for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Tags: sri lanka economic crisis, line of credit, water cannons, india aid to sri lanka
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

Smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol during shelling, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (AP /Alexei Alexandrov)

Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

Many women already wear the burqa in rural areas. (Representational Image/ AP)

Wear all-covering burqa, Taliban tells Afghan women

Demonstrators march down the streets after protesting outside of the U.S. Courthouse in response to a leaked draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, in Los Angeles, March 3, 2022. (AP)

Abortion battles in US fire up after Supreme Court leak

People walk past the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Ukraine, following a March 16, 2022, bombing of the theater, which was used as a shelter, in an area now controlled by Russian forces on Monday, April 4. (AP/Alexei Alexandrov, File)

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham