Friday, Apr 08, 2022 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

  World   South Asia  08 Apr 2022  Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's credit line exhausting fast
World, South Asia

Lankan fuel pumps may go dry by April end; India's credit line exhausting fast

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2022, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2022, 10:47 am IST

People have been protesting for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortage of gas, food and other basic goods

Sri Lankans wait at a fuel station after spending hours to unsuccessfully buy kerosene oil in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
 Sri Lankans wait at a fuel station after spending hours to unsuccessfully buy kerosene oil in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Colombo: Sri Lanka may run out of diesel by the end of this month with the USD 500 million line of credit extended by India for fuel purchase exhausting fast amidst the unprecedented shortage of foreign reserves.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948.

 

People have been protesting for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortage of gas, food and other basic goods.

The public anger has prompted nearly all Cabinet ministers to quit, and scores of lawmakers to leave President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government.

According to officials, fuel shipments to Sri Lanka started coming in late March due to the urgency of the situation although they were scheduled to start from April 1.

Three more Indian shipments are due on April 15, 18 and 23 and the facility would be fully exhausted by then unless the Sri Lankan government sought for a further extension from India, they said.

Diesel is widely used for public transport and thermal power generation in the country.

 

Closure of a few thermal power plants due to lack of diesel has already caused power cuts lasting over 10 hours daily.

The country's only refinery had to be shut down twice in November 2021, since it was unable to pay for imports.

Enraged people got into the streets for endless agitations against the government, calling for its resignation for the incompetence.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) has warned President Rajapaksa about the shortage of even the most essential medicines in the island nation due to the forex related economic crisis.

The SLMA says medicine, equipment and reagents are in short supply in the health sector.

 

They have stopped routine surgery in order to reserve the available facilities for life threatening emergencies.

It has sought a meeting with the president to discuss a contingency plan.

Separately, garment export industry association, Sri Lanka Joint Apparel Association Forum, has also written to Rajapaksa urging short-term solutions to the current crisis.

It has said that power and fuel shortages had led to the closure of many small-scale businesses.

Garment exports, mainly to the US and the European Union markets, accounts for about 6 per cent of the GDP.

On Thursday night, a group of protesters tried to break barricades opposite the Temple Trees in Colombo, the prime minister's office cum residence.

 

The government has blamed the public protests as politically motivated and accused the Opposition party, Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, of organising them.

Despite the declaration of a state of emergency and a weekend curfew, people joined the protests calling for the resignation of Rajapaksa. Protesters even blocked the access roads to Parliament.

The President late Tuesday night revoked the emergency after huge public protests demanded his resignation.

He and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, continue to hold power in Sri Lanka, despite their politically powerful family being the focus of public ire.

President Rajapaksa has defended his government's actions, saying the foreign exchange crisis was not his making and the economic downturn was largely pandemic driven with the island nation's tourism revenue and inward remittances waning.

 

India had in February extended a USD 500 million credit line to Sri Lanka to fund the country's fuel purchases, as the island nation struggled to overcome its worst financial and energy crisis in decades. 

Tags: sri lanka economic crisis, sri lanka emergency, sri lanka fuel shortage
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Related Stories

Latest From World

Rules permit suspension of a country from the 47-member UNHRC if two-thirds of the nations present and voting at the UNGA vote in favour of such a resolution. (Twitter)

UN suspends Russia from UNHRC, India abstains

Pakistan's opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, center, speaks while other opposition parties leader watch during a press conference after the Supreme Court decision, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP/Anjum Naveed)

Huge blow to Imran as Pakistan's SC restores House, trust vote tomorrow

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speak to the press as they arrive for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters, in Brussels, on April 7, 2022. (François WALSCHAERTS / AFP)

NATO countries asked to provide more weapons to Ukraine

Sri Lankan government doctors sprotest against the government near the national hospital in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)

US cautions its citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham