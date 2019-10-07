Monday, Oct 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:52 AM IST

World, South Asia

Setback for Imran govt: Pakistan took no action against Hafiz Saeed, says FATF

ANI
Published : Oct 7, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated : Oct 7, 2019, 10:17 am IST

FATF is expected to have a final review of the matter during its next meeting between 13 and 18 October in Paris.

The observations are a major blow to Pakistan which faces the threat of being placed under the FATF's "blacklist". (Photo File)
 The observations are a major blow to Pakistan which faces the threat of being placed under the FATF's "blacklist". (Photo File)

Islamabad: In a major setback for Pakistan, the Asia Pacific Group (APG) of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has concluded that Islamabad has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and other individuals associated with LeT, JuD, FIF, among other terror groups.

In its latest report titled Mutual Evaluation Report of Pakistan, the APG has asked the country to "identify, assess and understand" its money laundering or terror financing risks, including the risks associated with terrorist groups operating in Pakistan such as Da'esh, al-Qaeda, Jama'at-ud-Da'wa (JuD), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), among other terror groups.

"Pakistan has not taken sufficient measures to fully implement UNSCR 1267 obligations against all listed individuals and entities - especially those associated with Lashkar-eTayyiba (LeT)/Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) as well as the groups'," the report read.

"Pakistan should adequately identify, assess and understand its ML (Money Laundering)/TF (Terror Financing) risks including transnational risks and risks associated with terrorist groups operating in Pakistan such as Da'esh, AQ, JuD, FiF, LeT, JeM, HQN, and this should be used to implement a comprehensive and coordinated risk-based approach to combating ML and TF," it states.

The observations are a major blow to Pakistan which faces the threat of being placed under the FATF's "blacklist". It may be recalled that Islamabad was placed by the international money laundering watchdog on its "grey list" in June 2018, and was given a 15-month dateline to implement its 27-point action plan.

With the dateline having ended in September, the FATF is expected to have a final review of the matter during its next meeting between 13 and 18 October in Paris.

Tags: fatf, imran khan, hafiz saeed, let, jaish-e-mohammed
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Two protesters have been charged with violating Hong Kong's new ban that criminalised the wearing of masks at rallies. (Photo: File)

2 protesters charged in 1st use of Hong Kong's new mask ban

The emergence of the second whistleblower threatened to undermine arguments from Trump and his allies to discredit the original complaint. (Photo: FIle)

Second whistleblower comes forward to support impeachment peril at White House

Trump's tweets followed the former vice president's strongest response yet to the situation -- one that has left Biden struggling to regain the momentum that for months has had him leading the Democratic pack seeking the 2020 presidential nomination. (Photo: File)

'Joe should hang it ip': Trump steps up attack on Joe Biden. Here's his response

China on Saturday said the Indian embassy in Beijing was advised to shift the venue of an event to mark Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2 due to celebrations in the capital city on the occasion of 70th anniversary of the founding of the country. (Photo: Twitter/ EOIBeijing)

‘Purely technical’: Chinese official on change in Gandhi Jayanti event venue

MOST POPULAR

1

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

2

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

3

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

4

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

5

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham