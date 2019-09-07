Saturday, Sep 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pak denies Ram Nath Kovind's plane to enter its airspace: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 7, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2019, 4:04 pm IST

More details are awaited.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday denied Indian President Ram Nath Kovind the permission to enter its airspace, reported news agency AFP.

More details are awaited.

Tags: pakistan, ram nath kovind
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

Latest From World

Boeing has suspended testing on its new long-haul 777X aircraft, the company said Friday, a setback that comes as it battles to rebound from the crisis surrounding the 737 MAX. (Photo: File)

Boeing suspends test on its latest long-haul plane amid 737 MAX crisis

Chinese nationals would get an extension in their visas here instead of going back after the expiry of their visas and returning on work visas. (Photo: Representational image)

Visa fees of Chinese nationals working on development projects to be waived off by Pak

The tanker Adrian Darya-1, formerly known as the Grace-1, turned off its Automatic Identification System late Monday, leading to speculation it would be heading to Syria. Other Iranian oil tankers have similarly turned off their tracking beacons in the area, with analysts saying they believe crude oil ends up in Syria in support of embattled President Bashar Assad’s government. (Photo: Twitter | AFP)

Satellite images show Iran oil tanker sought by US off Syria

The agreement was reached upon during the ninth round of peace talks, under which Washington would withdraw 5400 of its troops from five of its bases in Afghanistan in 135 days. (Photo: File)

US delegation reaches in Pakistan to discuss Afghan peace process

MOST POPULAR

1

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

2

Mission Gangayaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

3

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

4

NASA says 40 pc lunar missions failed in last 60 years

5

Facial recognition system trial to begin at Delhi airport's T3 terminal

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham