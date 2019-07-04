Thursday, Jul 04, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

Country on positive path of peace, development: Pak army chief

Bajwa apprised the forum about the difficult but extremely essential long term beneficial measures taken by the government.

Bajwa ddressing the 222nd Corps Commaanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (Photo: AFP)
 Bajwa ddressing the 222nd Corps Commaanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. (Photo: AFP)

Islamabad: On Wednesday, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the country is on a positive trajectory of peace and development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity. He was addressing the 222nd Corps Commanders' Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

"Pakistan is on positive trajectory of peace & development and shall carry forward the same towards enduring peace and prosperity," Bajwa said. The army said the Geo Strategic, regional and National Security environment including India, Afghanistan, Iran, ongoing internal security operations and actions against proscribed organisations were discussed at the conference.

Tensions between India and Pakistan worsened after the Pulwama terror attack and both the countries were almost on the brink of a war after India's military planes struck a terrorist training camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26, and Pakistan carried out a counter-offensive the next day. Gen Bajwa also apprised the forum about  the difficult but extremely essential long term beneficial measures taken by the government for improving and strengthening national economy, the army said.

