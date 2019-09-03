Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 11:35 PM IST

World, South Asia

Pak wants peaceful resolution of Kashmir through negotiations: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2019, 2:31 pm IST

The minister added that Pakistan's foreign policy was prepared keeping in view the internal and external issues.

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Tuesday said that his country wants a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through negotiations with India.

The minister added that Pakistan's foreign policy was prepared keeping in view the internal and external issues. With effective foreign policy, Pakistan has made its name in the world, he asserted.

Pakistan has been rattled by India's decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, which gave it a special status.

India's decision has been hailed internationally with several countries calling the move India's internal matter even as Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the issue.

Previously, Home Minister Shah had said the revocation of the special status has paved the way for development in Jammu and Kashmir and it will be a "final nail in the coffin of terrorism."

But, Pakistan has been trying to destabilise the peace and development in the region even as its PM Imran Khan, during his US trip last month, acknowledged that there are close to 40,000 terrorists in his country.

Despite that Qureshi claimed that Kashmiri people have been disconnected from the outer world by Indian forces as there is still a blockage of communication networks in the valley.

We can successfully deal with the regional challenges by resolving the Kashmir issue, he stated.

Tags: pakistan, shah mehmood qureshi, article 370, amit shah
Location: Pakistan, Islamabad

