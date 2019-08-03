Saturday, Aug 03, 2019 | Last Update : 08:15 PM IST

World, South Asia

Sirisena defends his capital punishment order citing Trump's similar views

ANI
Published : Aug 3, 2019, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2019, 7:08 pm IST

Sirisena in June signed the death warrants to hang four drug convicts, ending a four-decade-long moratorium on the capital punishment.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: AP)
 Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena. (Photo: AP)

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has highlighted the importance of imposing capital punishment to prevent crime, saying that even US President Donald Trump has reintroduced the death penalty to execute those convicted of rape and child abuse, according to a media report.

Sirisena in June signed the death warrants to hang four drug convicts, ending a four-decade-long moratorium on the capital punishment in the country.

He drew flak from his countrymen as well as the international community since he passed the order despite Sri Lanka having become a party to the UN moratorium on the death penalty and voting in favour of the moratorium just six months back.

However, Sri Lanka's Supreme Court had in July stayed the execution order passed by Sirisena till October 29.

Highlighting the importance of implementing the death penalty to prevent the proliferation of narcotics, the president said Trump was implementing the death penalty after a period of 16 years, the Daily Mirror reported.

"The biggest issue for the US is child abuse and drugs. The US is the powerhouse of the world. The US which is rich in wealth, power and high technology had to re-implement the death penalty,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The US government last month announced to resume capital punishment after a gap of nearly two decades and has set execution dates for five death-row inmates convicted of murder.

Tags: sri lanka, sirisena
Location: Sri Lanka, Western, Colombo

Latest From World

Lee said that this move could ‘jeopardize’ bilateral relations between South Korea and Japan. (Photo: ANI)

Japan 'crossed line' by removing S Korea from 'white list': PM Lee

The scope of Wednesday’s ice melt is a number difficult to grasp. To understand just how much ice is being lost, a mere 1 billion tons — or 1 gigaton — of ice loss is equivalent to about 400,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools, the Danish Meteorological Institute said. (Photo: AP)

Watch: Walloped by heat wave, Greenland sees massive ice melt

The evidence against the owners of the sugar mills came to the fore during the investigation against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza and Salman in money laundering and income beyond means case. (Photo: AP)

Pakistan accountability court turns down NAB request to probe Nawaz

Thousands of civil servants on Friday gathered in Hong Kong's central district to demonstrate support for the anti-government protests that have gripped the semi-autonomous Chinese territory from the past few weeks. (Photo: ANI)

Hong Kong civil servants join anti-government protests

MOST POPULAR

1

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

2

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

3

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

4

Mind-blowing iPhone 11 concept that isn’t far off

5

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham