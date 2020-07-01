Wednesday, Jul 01, 2020 | Last Update : 10:27 AM IST

98th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

567,535

18,338

Recovered

335,271

13,497

Deaths

16,904

417

Maharashtra169883889607429 Tamil Nadu86224477491141 Delhi85161562352680 Gujarat32023232481828 Uttar Pradesh2154914215649 Rajasthan1711913426396 West Bengal1671110789629 Telangana144195172247 Haryana134278472218 Karnataka131907509207 Andhra Pradesh130985908169 Madhya Pradesh129659971550 Bihar8859693058 Assam7166481510 Jammu and Kashmir6966422593 Odisha6614460628 Punjab52163526133 Kerala4190215023 Uttarakhand2791190937 Chhatisgarh2339193713 Jharkhand2339160512 Tripura135110861 Goa11984783 Manipur11854550 Himachal Pradesh9165188 Puducherry64825211 Nagaland4341640 Chandigarh4313366 Arunachal Pradesh182601 Mizoram151550 Sikkim88490 Meghalaya50421
  World   South Asia  01 Jul 2020  Pakistani PM accuse India of Karachi stock exchange attack
World, South Asia

Pakistani PM accuse India of Karachi stock exchange attack

REUTERS
Published : Jul 1, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Jul 1, 2020, 10:10 am IST

Khan offered no evidence for his allegation, but he said there had been intelligence reports warning of attacks in Pakistan

A paramilitary soldier (L) stands guard next to a board showing KSE-100 Index information at the Pakistan Stock Exchange a day after a gunmen attack in Karachi on June 30, 2020. (AFP)
 A paramilitary soldier (L) stands guard next to a board showing KSE-100 Index information at the Pakistan Stock Exchange a day after a gunmen attack in Karachi on June 30, 2020. (AFP)

Islamabad: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had no doubt that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in the southern city of Karachi. Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed the attackers.

“There is no doubt that India is behind the attack,” Khan said in his address to parliament - a charge that India had denied a day earlier.

 

Khan offered no evidence for his allegation, but he said there had been intelligence reports warning of attacks in Pakistan and he had informed his cabinet about the threat.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist insurgent group from the southwestern province of Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the attack in a message on Twitter.

Khan said Pakistan’s intelligence agencies had successfully preempted at least four major attacks in the country, two of which targeted Islamabad - but he said it was not possible to stop all such attacks.

The gunmen carried a heavy supply of arms and equipment and security officials believe they planned to storm the stock exchange building and take hostages.

Khan termed their failure to do so and the rapid response by security forces, as a “big victory”.

Separatists have been fighting for years in Balochistan, complaining its mineral wealth is unfairly exploited by Pakistan’s richer, more powerful provinces.

Pakistan has regularly blamed India for supporting Baloch separatists - a charge Delhi has repeatedly continuously denied.

The BLA also took responsibility for an attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi in 2018.

Several projects linked to China’s Belt and Road initiative are in Balochistan.

Tags: karachi stock exchange attack, terrorism, imran khan, india-pakistan feud

Latest From World

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AP)

Australia escalates defences amid rising tensions with China

Representational image (AFP)

India must protect our businesses, says China after apps ban

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. (AP Photo)

'No excuse' for countries that fail in contact tracing, says WHO chief Tedros

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Hong Kong media are reporting that China has approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, sparking fears that it would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory. (AP Photo)

China approves national security law for Hong Kong

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham