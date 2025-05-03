Global Airlines Avoid Pak Airspace Despite Permission

NEW DELHI: Post Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan had closed its air space for the Indian carriers in a bid to punish its neighbour but in the process, it is getting a bloody nose in the `air space war.’ Some of the major international European carriers like Lufthansa, British Airways, Air France, Swiss, LOT Poland, ITA Italy are found to be avoiding Pak air space voluntarily despite having an easy passage over it.

In the wake of India, Pakistan tension and anticipating a military action between the two countries, majority of international carriers are found to be avoiding Pak air space leading to huge financial loss to it in terms of overflight fees. This can be in the range of $60, 000 daily for 737 Boeings at the rate of $600 per flight. For the bigger 777 Boeing flights this fee can be between $1000 to $1700 per flight.

Even though the flights to and from India are now costlier and longer than before, the international airlines are not willing to take chance in this peak travel season. For its own operators, the Indian government is mulling other shorter alternative routes to Central Asia, Middle East, Europe and the United States of America, as Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, Akasa, SpiceJet rerouted their journey after Pak air space closure. Together they operate about 100 flights a day on international routes.

As per estimate Indian carriers are expected to lose anything between Rs 70 to 80 crore weekly in this standoff situation. Reuters reported that Air India has sought a subsidy from the Indian government for the affected international flights till the time overflight ban is in place as it faces about $600m losses if the ban stays for a longer period. Among the Indian airlines, Air India has the highest number of flights on international routes using the Pak air space.

With the Indian air space closing down for Pak carriers, its flights have to now take a much longer route than what Indian planes have to take by avoiding its air space. For instance, PK849 that flies from Islamabad to Sepang in Malaysia had to fly all the way through the South East Asia route via China, and Thailand to reach its destination instead of its original route that crossed over India. This not only was more time consuming but also fuel guzzling trip leading to high operational cost.

Despite this Pakistan on Friday closed the airspace of Karachi and Lahore in specific regions from 8am to 4pm daily until May 31. It had earlier closed airspace from April 28 to 30 between Islamabad to Lahore for its military flight movements.