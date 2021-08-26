Thursday, Aug 26, 2021 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST

New Zealand has biggest COVID-19 case day in over a year

Published : Aug 26, 2021, 11:42 am IST
The government put the nation into a strict lockdown last week as it tries to stamp out the outbreak, which has grown to 277 infections

People, some wearing masks, walk along a path in Wellington, New Zealand Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)
Wellington: New Zealand has reported 68 new community cases of the coronavirus, the largest daily increase since April of last year as an outbreak of the delta variant continues to grow.

The government put the nation into a strict lockdown last week as it tries to stamp out the outbreak, which has grown to a total of 277 infections.

 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that she is confident the lockdown is working and new cases will soon begin to drop.

Also on Thursday, national carrier Air New Zealand reported an annual loss of 440 million New Zealand dollars, or about $306 million US, after revenue dropped nearly 50% due to the pandemic-induced plunge in international travel.

