Thursday, May 19, 2022 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

  World   Oceania  19 May 2022  Quad meet puts Aussies in a fix
World, Oceania

Quad meet puts Aussies in a fix

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 19, 2022, 1:37 am IST
Updated : May 19, 2022, 1:37 am IST

Aussie PM, Oppn leader in race to attend

(L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labour party leader Anthony Albanese. (Photo: AFP and Twitter)
 (L-R) Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Labour party leader Anthony Albanese. (Photo: AFP and Twitter)

Sydney/Canberra: With the opinion polls suggesting that a decade of the conservative rule could end as Australia goes to the polls on Saturday, and surveys consistently show the centre-left Labour Party is ahead, a government led by Labour leader Anthony Albanese, that could be more climate-friendly and less hostile towards China, looks like a real possibility.

But pugilistic Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who leads a conservative coalition, appears to be rapidly closing the gap as election day nears.
There is a lot of speculation here on who will represent Australia at the Quad summit that is taking place in Tokyo just days after the election, on May 24, with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday would not say who might represent Australia in Tokyo. He said there were “conventions in place” to deal with the election but did not elaborate on how those conventions would work if the result were close. “I’m sure depending on the outcome of this Saturday’s election that they’ll be put in place,” Morrison said.

Albanese said Wednesday he will begin rebuilding trust in his nation if he wins and will attend a summit with the US, Indian and Japanese leaders in Tokyo just three days later. Albanese said he will be “completely consistent” with the current administration on Chinese competition in the region if he goes to the summit of the Indo-Pacific alliance on Tuesday.

 

Albanese has said he will have himself sworn in as PM as early as Sunday or Monday in order to attend the summit. “I will visit the Quad and renew my acquaintance with President Joe Biden but also meet, very importantly, with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who are important friends of Australia,” Albanese told The Australian newspaper.

In case the election result is very close, and the winner is uncertain, Morrison and Albanese could go to Tokyo together, a constitutional expert suggested.

Sydney University constitutional law expert Anne Twomey said Morrison will have to resign as Prime Minister before Governor-General David Hurley could swear in Albanese.

 

Caretaker conventions have constrained what the government can do since April 10 when Morrison called the election. But conventions are not binding. “If the result is unclear, then the Prime Minister is still the Prime Minister. He continues to be the PM and has all the powers of Prime Minister until such time as he resigns,” Twomey said.

“The caretaker conventions in those circumstances would normally dictate that you can’t go around doing significant things, making policy announcements and that sort of stuff,” she added.

The published conventions provide a range of options for a caretaker PM undertaking an overseas visit or international negotiations. The PM could adopt “observer status” at the Tokyo summit or seek Opposition support for any negotiating positions.

 

Australian Opposition Senator Penny Wong said she would accompany Albanese to Tokyo as foreign minister if their centre-left Labour Party wins. “The first visit will be to Japan for the Quad leaders’ meeting which a number of foreign ministers are also attending,” Senator Wong told Australian Broadcasting Corp last week.

“My hope would have been, and Anthony has said if we were elected his first visit and certainly my first visit would be to Indonesia. But obviously the first visit for him overseas would be the Quad leaders’ meeting in Japan,” Senator Wong said.

Indonesia is traditionally the first overseas stop for a new Australian PM to underscore the importance of that bilateral relationship. It’s usually clear on the night of Australian elections which party will win a majority of seats in the House of Representatives and form the government. But the opinion polls suggest this election will be close and could result in a hung Parliament in which neither the conservative coalition nor the Labour Party holds a majority.

 

Tags: opinion polls, australian prime minister scott morrison, anthony albanese, centre-left labour party
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

Latest From World

A pedestrian walks on a bridge above vehicle traffic in New Delhi, as the city is enveloped under thick smog. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

Sweden's Minister of Foreígn Affairs Ann Linde signs Sweden's application for NATO membership at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 17, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Sweden signs NATO request, Finland formally endorses move

People queueing to undergo nucleic acid tests for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Guangzhou in China's southern Guangdong province. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT

Beijing locks down more people in China's 'zero-COVID' fight

Russian President Vladimi Putin . — AP

Sweden, Finland NATO bid no threat to Russia but may 'trigger response': Putin

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham