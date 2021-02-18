Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

  World   Oceania  18 Feb 2021  Australia slams 'heavy-handed' Facebook news blackout
World, Oceania

Australia slams 'heavy-handed' Facebook news blackout

AFP
Published : Feb 18, 2021, 11:06 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2021, 11:06 am IST

Minister Paul Fletcher had also raised concerns that blocking news media on the popular platform could boost the spread of misinformation

An Australian Broadcasting Corporation page on Facebook is displayed without posts in Sydney, Thursday, February 18, 2021. Facebook is vowing to restrict news sharing as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements. (AP /Rick Rycroft)
 An Australian Broadcasting Corporation page on Facebook is displayed without posts in Sydney, Thursday, February 18, 2021. Facebook is vowing to restrict news sharing as Australian lawmakers consider forcing digital giants into payment agreements. (AP /Rick Rycroft)

Sydney: Australia's government said Thursday that Facebook was "heavy-handed" and "wrong" for introducing an unprecedented local ban on sharing news in response to pending legislation that would force the social media giant to pay for content.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the US firm gave no notice it would revoke users' ability to post links to news articles or view the Facebook pages of news outlets from anywhere in the world.

 

"Facebook was wrong. Facebook's actions were unnecessary, they were heavy-handed, and they will damage its reputation here in Australia," he said.

The surprise move early Thursday came as retaliation for laws proposed in Canberra that would force social media giants to pay for Australian news content shared on their sites.

Frydenberg said the government remained "absolutely committed" to implementing its plan, which passed the House of Representatives late Wednesday and is now before the Senate.

"What today's events do confirm for all Australians is the immense market power of these media digital giants," he said.

"These digital giants loom very, very large in our economy and on the digital landscape."

 

Facebook has been engaged a lengthy war of words with Canberra over its regulatory push, which tech firms fear could create a global precedent that could require dramatic changes and hit their business model.

Communications Minister Paul Fletcher had also raised concerns that blocking news media on the popular platform in Australia could boost the spread of misinformation.

"What they're effectively saying to Australians is, 'You will not find content on our platform which comes from an organisation which employs professional journalists, which has editorial policies, which has fact-checking processes'," he said.

"They're effectively saying, 'You will not find information that meets those standards of accuracy on our site'.

 

"That seems a very surprising position and one that is unlikely to be in the long-term interest of their brand."

Several non-news sites were also caught up in the blackout Thursday -- including government health departments, emergency services, charities, Indigenous groups and even Facebook's own page.

A Facebook spokesperson said it would reverse those inadvertent measures, with some accounts restored within hours.

The company said Australian media outlets were also blocked for users outside the country.

Tags: australian government, facebook spokesperson, facebook news blackout in australia, communications minister paul fletcher, australian media outlets
Location: Australia, New South Wales, Sydney

Latest From World

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, spokesman for the ruling council (Twitter@descifraguerra)

Myanmar military promises new election; Suu Kyi faces additional charge

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media in Wellington, New Zealand on February 15, 2021. (AP/Nick Perry)

New Zealand ends snap virus lockdown in largest city

Protesters hold signs calling for the release of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they block a road during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on February 17, 2021. (Sai Aung Main / AFP)

Thousands rally in Myanmar's Yangon despite military build up

Associations are to sign a charter of respect for French values and pay back state funds if they cross the line (AP)

France passes anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham