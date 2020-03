The measure will come into effect from Sunday midnight

A man arriving from Oaxaca, Mexico, stands near the arrivals gate at the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday. AP Photo

Sydney: Australia on Sunday announced anyone arriving into the country will face mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"We are going to have to get used to some changes in the way we live our lives," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, adding the measure will come into effect from midnight