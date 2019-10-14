Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:42 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australian PM's office accidentally sends confidential document to journalists

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 12:54 pm IST

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison is yet to comment on the matter, Attorney-General Christian Porter downplayed the gaffe.

The idea behind the document was to prepare the Australian government's Liberal-National Party coalition members for Monday's resumption of Parliament. (Photo: File)
 The idea behind the document was to prepare the Australian government's Liberal-National Party coalition members for Monday's resumption of Parliament. (Photo: File)

Sydney: The Australian Prime Minister's office sent confidential talking points to the media by mistake, instead of sending the document to its own coalition's members of parliament (MPs).

The idea behind the document was to prepare the Australian government's Liberal-National Party coalition members for Monday's resumption of Parliament.

Instead of sending confidential talking points to their own members of parliament (MPs), the internal document was sent to journalists and news outlets across the country, including Xinhua.

Addressing everything from a rise in asylum seeker numbers, taxation, conflict in Syria, the Paris Agreement and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the email offered politicians strategic answers to tough questions that may be asked by journalists and opposition party members.

The 8,200-word document said that if asked about the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s climate change report which claims Australia may not meet it's 2030 target, the talking points urge MPs to deflect and respond by saying "we'll meet our target without introducing a carbon tax... When Labor (opposition party) were in government and introduced a carbon tax, energy prices went up and industry threatened to take jobs offshore."

In another section of the document, the email suggested party members address fears of worker exploitation Down Under, after official statistics recently confirmed an all-time high number of asylum seekers have arrived in Australia by air over the past five years, by arguing "the exploitation of any worker in Australia is something we have zero tolerance for."

"Labor claim to be concerned about worker exploitation, but when they were last in government they decimated the Fair Work Ombudsman's funding by more than 20 million Australian (13.57 million U.S. dollars) dollars, cut their staff by 23 percent and had no policy to protect vulnerable workers," the document said.

While Prime Minister Scott Morrison is yet to comment on the matter, Attorney-General Christian Porter downplayed the gaffe, telling ABC radio Monday morning that "these things happen from time to time" in the modern world of politics.  

Tags: scott morison, julian assange, labor party
Location: Australia, Queensland

Latest From World

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. (Photo: File)

US says Pak must prosecute top LeT operatives along with Hafiz Saeed

President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday that anyone attempting to

Anyone attempting to split China will be crushed: Xi Jinping in Nepal

In the video, Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage. (Photo: File)

Parody video featuring US Prez shooting, stabbing opponents shown at Trump resort

President Lenin Moreno met with Jaime Vargas, the head of the indigenous umbrella grouping CONAIE, for four hours of talks in the capital Quito broadcast live on state television. (Photo: File)

Ecuador President, protesters reach deal to end violent unrest

MOST POPULAR

1

Introducing iPhone 12; the most far-out Apple concept you will ever see

2

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

3

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

4

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

5

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham