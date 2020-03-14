Saturday, Mar 14, 2020 | Last Update : 06:04 PM IST

New Zealand to isolate incoming passengers to contain Covid19 spread

AFP
New Zealand has had only six confirmed cases of the illness and all of those have been connected with international travelers

Travelers wearing protective masks look at a smart phone at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, in Ezeiza. AP Photo
 Travelers wearing protective masks look at a smart phone at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, in Ezeiza. AP Photo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced what she says will be some of the toughest border restrictions in the world in an attempt to keep out the new coronavirus.

From Monday, all incoming passengers, including New Zealand citizens, will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days. The only countries exempt from the restrictions are a handful of Pacific islands that haven’t yet had any cases of COVID-19.

New Zealand has had only six confirmed cases of the illness. All of those have been connected with international travelers and there have been no signs yet of any local outbreaks.

The measures announced Saturday will have a big impact on New Zealand’s tourism industry, which provides the country’s largest single source of foreign income.

