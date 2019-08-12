Monday, Aug 12, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australia eyes rare earth deposits as uncertainty looms over China

PTI
Published : Aug 12, 2019, 3:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 12, 2019, 3:22 pm IST

China produces more than 95 percent of the world's rare earths, and the United States relies on it for upwards of 80 percent of its imports.

Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Perth: Australia will step up production of rare earths and other militarily sensitive "tech metals", the country's defence minister said, on Monday, as doubts grow over the reliability of Chinese supplies.

Linda Reynolds told an audience in Perth that resource-rich Australia had deposits that could safeguard supplies for allies including the United States and Britain.

So-called tech minerals are used in everything from smartphones and lasers to avionic systems and electronic warfare technologies. But trade tensions have led China to warn that supplies of could be choked.

China produces more than 95 percent of the world's rare earths, and the United States relies on it for upwards of 80 percent of its imports.

Reynolds stressed the importance of Western allies obtaining the metals from outside China.

"(In) Australia we have at least 40 percent of the known reserves of tech metals, whether it's lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite but also most of the rare earths that our current technology and our lifestyles today relies on," she said.

She added that it had been discussed at length at recent Australia-US ministerial consultations and in discussions with British counterparts.

"What we want to do is make sure we have a guarantee of supply," she told reporters in Perth.

"A lot of our defence equipment and capability actually uses rare earths in its production.The key issue for Australia, the US and other allies is the continuity and guarantee of supply of these rare earths and tech metals as they're now called is an issue of national importance", she said.

Jeffrey Wilson, head of research at the Perth USAsia Centre, said there is roughly USD 350 million global trade in rare earths per year, with China also having a disproportionate share of processed products such as carbonates and magnets.

In the case of dysprosium -- which can be used in magnets for electric vehicles or nuclear reactor rods -- it is 100 percent.

"China's near monopoly means there's no real genuine or reliable international market for rare earths trade," Wilson said.

"Its outsize market power also gives the Chinese government considerable scope to control and shape global trade patterns," he added.

Reynolds' comments followed news of a deal between German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp and a mining company developing a rare earths project in northern Australia.

Sydney-listed Northern Minerals announced Thyssenkrupp Materials Trading would take 100 percent of the heavy rare earth carbonate from its AUD 56 million Browns Range pilot plant project.

Northern Minerals had earlier terminated a two-year-old agreement with a Chinese firm. The Australian company aims to develop the world's first significant producer of dysprosium outside of China.

Tags: metals, australia
Location: Australia, West Australia, Perth

Latest From World

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

JuD chief, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, was recently arrested by the counter-terrorism police in Gujranwala, Punjab, under charges of terror financing. (Photo: File)

Hafiz Saeed's JuD joins hands with fringe group to carry out terror activities

The government of Yemeni president Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition that includes the UAE as a key partner in the fight against Iran-aligned Shiite Houthi rebels. (Photo: AFP)

40 killed, 260 injured in Yemen's Aden clashes, says UN

Protesters surround banners that read: 'Those charge to the street on today is brave!,' center top, and 'Release all the detainees!' during a sit-in rally at the arrival hall of the Hong Kong International airport on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong airport stops flights today as protesters storm arrivals halls

MOST POPULAR

1

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

2

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

3

Watch porn? New malware waits until you visit porn site, then starts recording

4

Four NeuWai Electric two-wheelers showcased at Seoul Motor Show

5

Varun Dhawan shares sizzling poster of 'Coolie No 1' on Sara Ali Khan's birthday

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham