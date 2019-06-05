Wednesday, Jun 05, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australia: 4 dead, 1 injured after gunman opens fire, suspect apprehended

AFP
Published : Jun 5, 2019, 1:15 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2019, 1:15 pm IST

Witnesses recalled harrowing scenes as a man moved from room to room opening fire at a motel.

The suspected shooter was known to police having been released from prison in January. (Photo: AP)
 The suspected shooter was known to police having been released from prison in January. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: Four people were dead and one person injured in Australia after a gunman opened fire late on Tuesday in the northern city of Darwin, authorities said.

A 45-year-old man has been taken into custody and Northern Territory police say there are no further public threats. They said the incident was not believed to be terror-related.

"Today, 4 June, 2019, has been a devastating day in the Northern Territory," Northern Territory chief minister Michael Gunner told reporters. "Five crime scenes, four people deceased, one injured. This is not the Darwin we know," he added.

The alleged gunmen remained at large for an hour before he was apprehended.

Witnesses recalled harrowing scenes as a man moved from room to room opening fire at a motel.

The suspected shooter was known to police having been released from prison in January.

"We're still trying to establish the intent and the motivation behind this but all I can say is that sadly people have lost their lives this evening," Northern Territory commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters.

Kershaw said they were investigating five crime scenes in the city.

The deceased were all male and the injured a women, he added.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison condemned the attack as "a terrible act of violence".

"I just want to extend my deep condolences and sympathies to all the people of the territory and particularly in Darwin," Morrison told reporters in London.

"This is a very tight-knit community and I know they will be rocked by these events." Witnesses told national broadcaster ABC they saw a man with a "sawn-off shotgun" enter a Darwin hotel.

"He shot up all the rooms, and he went to every room looking for somebody and he shot them all up, then we saw him rush out, jump into his Toyota pick-up, and rush off," witness John Rose told the ABC.

Another witness said she helped a bleeding women "with holes all in her skin" after her boyfriend carried the victim from the same hotel.

Tags: 4 dead in shooting, scott morrison, australia

Latest From World

Dr C Christine Fair from the Edmund A Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University examined Pakistan's enduring imperative to use cross-border terrorism to try and resolve its basic conundrum; it wants to try and change maps, but it has an army that cannot win wars and has nuclear weapons it can't use. So it has settled upon a strategy of proxy war in Kashmir and elsewhere in India under the safety afforded by its nuclear arsenal, according to Fair. (Photo: ANI)

Cross-border terrorism poses major threat in South Asia: Experts

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was very appreciative of the Pakistani military's 'unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures' especially in light of the country's poor financial situation. (Photo: File)

Pak military voluntarily cuts defence budget amid crisis, Imran Khan applauds move

The rocket also carried two communications satellites belonging to China 125, a Beijing-based technology company. (Photo: AP, for representative purpose)

China's tryst with space; launches rocket from ship

The leader of the gang was Castro, who would generate lists of robbery targets in various states around the country, specifically families of Asian and Indian ancestry, and then assign her accomplices to carry out the armed robberies of these families within their homes, the Department of Justice said. (Representational Image)

Woman gang leader in US found guilty of robbing Indian-American homes

MOST POPULAR

1

Facebook honours Kochi teenager with USD 500 for spotting memory bug on WhatsApp

2

England’s expanded ‘blue belt’ to help conserve marine species

3

What! Ananya Panday denied entering club in Mumbai? deets inside

4

Computer Baba demands helicopter to survey river Narmada

5

'Anyone lost 590 kg of ganja? Don't panic, we found it,' tweets Assam police

more

Editors' Picks

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

more

ALSO FROMLife

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham