Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

World, Oceania

Australian PM 'inclined' to cancel India visit amid bushfire crisis

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 8:06 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 8:06 pm IST

Wildfires have wreaked havoc in parts of Australia for months.

"I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying. (Photo: ANI | File)
 "I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying. (Photo: ANI | File)

Canberra: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is 'inclined' to cancel his visit to India scheduled for this month amid the worsening bushfire crisis in the country, local media reported.

"I'm inclined not to proceed on that visit. There are issues I need to resolve formally when working through issues of that nature. That is my inclination on that issue," the Sydney Morning Herald quoted Morrison as saying.

Morrison is slated to visit India from January 12 to January 16 and later to Japan.

The Australian daily said that closer defence co-operation was to be a key priority for Morrison during the planned visit to India, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also to be finalised, which would commit Australia's Defence Science and Technology group to work with India's Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Wildfires have wreaked havoc in parts of Australia for months.

Earlier, the Australian Prime Minister was forced to cut short a holiday to Hawaii just before Christmas following the death of two volunteer firefighters.

Tags: scott morrison, mou, drdo, australia's defence science and technology
Location: Australia, Capital Region, Canberra

Latest From World

A statement by Pakistan Foreign Office said that Islamabad has viewed the recent development in the Middle East with 'deep concerns', which, it said,

'Avoid unilateral actions, use of force': Pakistan miffed with US over action on Iran

'The orders for the (Quds) force remain exactly as they were during the leadership of martyr Soleimani,

Iran appoints Esmail Qaani as new Chief of Quds Force post top commander’s death

'Iraqis - Iraqis - dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more,' Pompeo wrote, alongside footage of scores of people running along a road and waving what appeared to be Iraqi flags and other banners. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

Watch: Pompeo posts video of Iraqis dancing to 'celebrate' Iran commander's death

Iran Foreign Minister Javed Zarif said that Washington bears responsibility for all consequences of its 'rogue adventurism'. (Photo: ANI)

Extremely dangerous, foolish escalation: Iran on US air strike that killed Soleimani

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham