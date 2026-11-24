China on Tuesday unveiled the crew for its Shenzhou 24 spacecraft ahead of this week’s launch, with a Pakistani set to become the first foreign astronaut to board its space station.

According to official Chinese news agency Xinhua, the China Manned Space Agency announced that Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, 40, will carry out the mission with his Chinese colleagues Tang Hongbo, 51, and Wu Yi, 39. The agency said the spacecraft was scheduled to launch from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Wednesday morning.

When the trio met reporters at a news conference, Ali, who served as an air force pilot, thanked the Chinese government for helping him make his dream come true. Speaking in Mandarin, he said he really likes a line of Chinese poetry that says when a person wants to see further, he needs to climb one storey higher.

“It's like my daily training. Day after day, reaching new heights,” he said in Mandarin. He also said in English that the mission “is not a finish line” but a long path. He said he hoped the next chapter of space cooperation between the two countries would go from one astronaut in one flight to multiple joint flights and to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

“To every child who’s watching while I’m in orbit,” he said. “Look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams." The launch would mark the first joint flight involving Chinese and foreign astronauts in the history of China’s manned space program. It is part of an agreement signed by China and Pakistan in February 2025.

The Pakistani astronaut will return to Earth aboard Shenzhou 23 State broadcaster CCTV said the Pakistani astronaut would carry out a short-term mission as a payload specialist. During the in-orbit phase, he would primarily take care of experiments for the cooperation between China and Pakistan, in addition to daily operations.

His mission will be to carry out four scientific projects in the fields of biotechnology and materials, and he is set to conduct an in-orbit experiment on photosynthetic microorganisms, CCTV said. After a short-term mission, he would return to Earth aboard the Shenzhou 23 spacecraft , it added.

Unlike his two colleagues, who would fly for the first time, Tang had taken part in two previous spaceflight missions. He would become the first astronaut to board the Tiangong space station three times, CCTV said.

Tang told reporters that learning to work together was more challenging in this mission, pointing to differences in language, culture and even psychology. But efforts from both sides have been paying off, Tang said.

“The labels and operating instructions aboard the spacecraft and space station are all in Chinese, and the Pakistani astronaut began training with virtually no foundation of the language," he said, adding that he and Wu also stepped up their English learning.

China is preparing for its first crewed lunar landing by 2030 . The U.S. is seen as China’s top space rival, with NASA aiming to land astronauts on the lunar surface in 2028.