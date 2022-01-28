Friday, Jan 28, 2022 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

  World   Middle East  28 Jan 2022  UN expresses concern over human rights violations in Afghanistan
World, Middle East

UN expresses concern over human rights violations in Afghanistan

ANI
Published : Jan 28, 2022, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Jan 28, 2022, 11:21 am IST

The UNAMA Human Rights said that there is a need for investigations, transparency and accountability of such cases

Afghans wait to receive food rations organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province. eastern of Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 Afghans wait to receive food rations organized by the World Food Program (WFP) in Pul-e-Alam, the capital of Logar province. eastern of Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Kabul: The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has expressed deep concern over the reports of human rights violations in the country.

During a meeting with Taliban officials at the Ministry of Interior Affairs- Afghanistan, the UNAMA Human Rights said that there is a need for investigations, transparency and accountability of such cases in Afghanistan.

 

"UNAMA Human Rights met with Taliban officials at @moiafghanistan today. Discussed alleged cases of human rights violations and concerns re ex-ANSF/Govt members, civsoc, media, judiciary, religious clerics and women activists. Need for investigations, transparency & accountability," the "UNAMA said in a Tweet on Thursday.

Several media persons, government members, religious clerics and women activists have been killed in Afghanistan.

At least 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, manhandled, and injured in Afghanistan from the start of 2021 till July 2021, while many of them were also threatened by government officials, according to a report by an Afghanistan non profit Nai.

 

Last year in December, a religious scholar was killed in Afghanistan's western Farah province.

In November, four women activists in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh province were killed.

Various violent incidents against women have emerged since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after the fall of the government in August.

Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on women's safety and their assurance of an inclusive government.

Tags: united nations assistance mission in afghanistan, afghanistan crisis, unama
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul

Latest From World

In this file photo taken on December 15, 2021 the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: AFP)

Moderna begins trial of Omicron-specific vaccine booster

Hamid Ansari (Photo: AP/File)

Former VP Ansari, 4 US lawmakers express concern over human rights situation in India

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the State Department on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP)

US rejects Russia demand on Ukraine but talks see new life

Most people will be asked to first use rapid test kits available at public health offices, testing stations and pharmacies and receive PCR when those tests are positive. (AP Photo)

S Korea tests new virus steps as infections reach new high

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham