14 dead as jet with 100 on board crashes near airport in Kazakhstan's Almaty

Almaty: A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people while at least 35 others survived with injuries, officials in Almaty said.

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 am (0122 GMT).

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The airport said there were survivors and emergency services were working at the site. The plane was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation’s capital city.

“At the moment, the death toll is 7 people.”

