Friday, Dec 27, 2019 | Last Update : 08:50 PM IST

World, Middle East

'A huge win!': Israel's Netanyahu declares victory in ruling party leadership primary

AFP
Published : Dec 27, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Dec 27, 2019, 10:02 am IST

Saar, a former minister seen as to the right of Netanyahu, tweeted after polls closed thanking his supporters, volunteers and voters.

Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party on Friday, ensuring he will lead it into March elections. (Photo: File)
 Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party on Friday, ensuring he will lead it into March elections. (Photo: File)

Jerusalem: Embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared victory in a leadership primary in his right-wing Likud party on Friday, ensuring he will lead it into March elections.

"A huge win! Thank you to Likud members for their trust, support and love," Netanyahu tweeted an hour after polls closed. Initial results showed Netanyahu comfortably beating rival Gideon Saar, though a final tally was expected to take several hours.

"With God's and your help, I will lead Likud to a big victory in the upcoming elections and we will continue to lead the State of Israel to unprecedented achievements," Netanyahu added. Around 57,000 Likud members cast their ballots across the country throughout Thursday.

Saar, a former minister seen as to the right of Netanyahu, tweeted after polls closed thanking his supporters, volunteers and voters. He announced his leadership challenge last month after Israel's attorney general indicted Netanyahu for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.

Netanyahu, 70, denies the allegations and has accused the police, prosecutors and the media of a witchhunt. He will now remain Prime Minister until new elections in March -- Israel's third in 12 months.

Likud and the centrist Blue and White were near neck-and-neck after polls in March and September, with neither able to form a coalition in the country's proportional parliament.

Tags: benjamin netanyahu, israel, elections
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

Latest From World

The amended Citizenship law along with a National Register of Citizens (NRC) being planned by the Narendra Modi government

‘1st time in Independent India': US Cong think tank on 'affecting status' of Muslims with CAA, NRC

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near Almaty on Friday, the airport of Kazakhstan’s biggest city said. (Representational Image)

14 dead as jet with 100 on board crashes near airport in Kazakhstan's Almaty

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that India could carry out

India could carry out 'action of some sort' in PoK, claims Pak PM Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the governments in Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to stop the violence in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib. (Photo: File)

'Don't do it!': Trump calls for end to killing in Syria rebel bastion

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham