Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 | Last Update : 06:59 PM IST

World, Middle East

Jaishankar meets counterparts from Kuwait, Bahrain

PTI
Published : Oct 26, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2019, 4:04 pm IST

The 18th NAM Summit commenced on Friday, bringing together the heads of 120 member countries.

'Cordial meeting with FM of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Deeply value our historical friendship and the strong bilateral relations,' Jaishankar tweeted. (Photo: ANI)
 'Cordial meeting with FM of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Deeply value our historical friendship and the strong bilateral relations,' Jaishankar tweeted. (Photo: ANI)

Baku: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met with his counterparts from Kuwait and Bahrain on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit here.

The 18th NAM Summit commenced on Friday, bringing together the heads of 120 member countries. India is a founding member of NAM, which is one of the largest gatherings of world leaders.

"Cordial meeting with FM of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Deeply value our historical friendship and the strong bilateral relations," Jaishankar tweeted.

Kuwait has been an important trading partner for India. In 2017-18, Kuwait was the ninth largest oil supplier to India and it meets about 4.63 per cent of India's energy needs.

According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, India nationals legally residing in the oil-rich country has crossed the eight lakh mark. There are about 24,000 Indians working for the Kuwaiti government in various jobs like nurses, engineers in national oil companies and a few scientists.

In another tweet, Jaishankar said, said, "Great to see FM @khalidalkhalifa of Bahrain. Warm as always."

India and Bahrain enjoy excellent bilateral relations characterised by cordial political, economic and cultural contacts.

According to the Indian Embassy in Bahrain, there are around 350,000 Indian nationals residing in the kingdom.

Tags: jaishankar, external affairs minister, non-aligned movement, indian embassy
Location: Azerbaijan, Baki, Baku

Latest From World

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army chief 'provoking war' through 'irresponsible' statements: Pak Army

As many as a million Chileans protested on Friday in the capital Santiago in the biggest demonstrations yet since violence broke out a week ago over entrenched inequality in the South American nation. (Photo: File)

Biggest demonstrations yet rock protest-stricken Chile

Xinhua quoted the World Food Programme (WFP), a food-assistance branch of UN as saying that it has so far provided food assistance to 8,850 newly-arrived Syrian refugees. (Photo: ANI)

'Number of Syrian refugees crossing into Iraq from Syria has increased': UN

Seeking free access of foreign journalists and congressmen to Kashmir, six American lawmakers have written to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, claiming that the picture portrayed by India in the Valley is different from the one being told to them by their constituents. (Photo: File)

US lawmakers seek access of foreign scribe, congressmen to Kashmir, writes to Indian envoy

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham