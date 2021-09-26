Sunday, Sep 26, 2021 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

Taliban welcomes US measure to allow humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Published : Sep 26, 2021, 11:26 am IST
Afghanistan is in complete turmoil and is in a state of chaos after the takeover of the Taliban and is in dire need of humanitarian aid

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the possibility of a complete economic collapse in Afghanistan was 'serious'. (Representational image: ANI)
Kabul: The Taliban on Sunday welcomed the US recent measure of allowing the flow of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) welcomes the recent decision by US Treasury Department allowing US government agencies along with international and non-governmental organizations and banks to facilitate the flow of food and medicine to the IEA," said the ministry's spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi in a statement, reported Xinhua.

 

The war-torn nation is in complete turmoil and is in a state of chaos after the takeover of the Taliban and is in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

On Friday, the United States issued general licenses, allowing the US government, NGOs and certain international organizations to engage in transactions that are necessary to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the possibility of a complete economic collapse in Afghanistan was "serious," highlighting an urgent need for funding support to Afghans.

He also appealed to the countries pledging 1.2 billion US dollars in relief for Afghanistan to take action quickly.

 

Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Foreign Minister of Taliban caretaker government, on Thursday said that Afghanistan wants to have friendly relations with the international community, including the neighbouring and regional countries, reported Xinhua.

