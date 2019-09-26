Thursday, Sep 26, 2019 | Last Update : 02:11 PM IST

World, Middle East

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu given first chance to form government

ANI
Published : Sep 26, 2019, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Sep 26, 2019, 12:53 pm IST

It is second time this year Netanyahu has been asked to form government after he failed in April to put together required 61-seat coalition.

After preliminary attempts to negotiate a unity coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday tasked Netanyahu with forming a new government in the country. (Photo: ANI)
 After preliminary attempts to negotiate a unity coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday tasked Netanyahu with forming a new government in the country. (Photo: ANI)

Jerusalem: After preliminary attempts to negotiate a unity coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival Benny Gantz failed, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday tasked Netanyahu with forming a new government in the country.

The elections held last week failed to produce a clear path to form a government for either Netanyahu or Gantz, leading to the intervention of President Rivlin to get both leaders work together.

After a meeting with two leaders on Wednesday ended with no breakthrough, Rivlin acted quickly to get the formal process of coalition-building underway, reported CNN.

Adding that Benjamin Netanyahu's chance of forming a government is higher, Rivlin said: "The decision to give the mandate [to Netanyahu] was based on the question of who has the better chance of forming a government."

Stating that Israel does not want more elections, the President urged Netanyahu and all potential coalition allies to reach an agreement.

It is the second time this year Netanyahu has been asked to form a government after he failed in April to put together the required 61-seat coalition. Rather than allowing any other member of parliament the opportunity to try to form a new government, Netanyahu triggered new elections in the country.

The 69-year-old leader will now have four weeks to form a coalition and can ask the President for a two-week extension if required. If he fails, centrist Gantz of the Blue and White party will likely be given a chance.

In the recently held general elections, Gantz's centrist Blue and White party won 33 seats while Netanyahu's right-wing Likud won 32 seats out of a total 120 seats in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

While Gantz received the endorsement of 54 members of parliament for the post of the Prime Minister, Netanyahu received the endorsement of 55 members.

Tags: benjamin netanyahu, israel, benny gantz, government
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

Latest From World

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan called upon the international community to expeditiously adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT)

Anti-terror fight should take strong steps against states providing havens to terrorists: India

The death toll from the 5.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted parts of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday evening, has mounted to 37. (Photo: ANI)

37 killed, over 500 injured as 5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday asked India to

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation asks India to rescind its actions in Kashmir

Trump and his allies claimed the July 25 call contained no evidence of a quid pro quo pressuring Zelensky to probe the president's top Democratic rival for the White House. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump calls Democratic impeachment probe a 'joke'

MOST POPULAR

1

Couple from Mathura set car ablaze, fire shots in the air to ‘announce their marriage’

2

Apple AirPods alternatives cost under Rs 5,000

3

Call of Duty Mobile: Can your smartphone run it?

4

Beijing opens glitzy starfish-shaped ahead of China's 70th anniversary

5

Apple accidently reveals unknown iPhone 11 feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and others were spotted in Mumbai in their respective stylish appearance. So let's get starstruck with these pics. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Starstruck: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tiger, Vaani & others step out in style

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham