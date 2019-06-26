Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

World, Middle East

Palestinians protest, strike over US peace plan in Bahrain

PTI
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 8:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 8:39 pm IST

But the Palestinians have boycott the event, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of pro-Israel bias.

The Palestinians again rejected the proposals Tuesday, accusing the US and Israel of trying to bully them and quash their desire for independence. (Photo: AP)
 The Palestinians again rejected the proposals Tuesday, accusing the US and Israel of trying to bully them and quash their desire for independence. (Photo: AP)

Gaza: Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated on Tuesday throughout the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip against the launch of the US administration's Middle East peace plan.

Around 3,000 people protested in Nablus in the northern West Bank, with dozens attending demonstrations in Ramallah and Hebron, AFP journalist said. The US is set to roll out economic proposals at a conference in Bahrain later Tuesday aimed at paving the way towards a peace process between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

But the Palestinians are boycotting the event, accusing President Donald Trump's administration of pro-Israel bias. Rallying calls from the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and other groups raised fears of widespread clashes, but they did not materialise.

A general strike was called for in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip and most shops and restaurants in the enclave were closed, an AFP journalist said. Demonstrators at a small female-led protest in northern Gaza burned pictures of Trump, an AFP journalist said.

While the Bahrain conference is set to cover the economic aspects of Trump's long-delayed plan, its more contentious political proposals are likely to be delayed until after the Israeli elections in September. Led by Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner, the "Peace to Prosperity" framework dangles the prospect of USD 50 billion of investment in the Palestinian territories and neighbouring Arab countries over 10 years.

The Palestinians again rejected the proposals Tuesday, accusing the US and Israel of trying to bully them and quash their desire for independence. "Such inciting campaigns aim at making the people and leadership of Palestine accept the dictations, threats, and tyranny of both the US and Israel - and they are doomed to fail," Saeb Erekat, secretary general of the PLO, said in a statement. "Our position is clear: we will not compromise on the necessity of a permanent, comprehensive, and lasting political solution."

Tags: israel, palestine, gaza strip, us peace plan, bahrain
Location: Palestine, Gaza, Gaza

Latest From World

Funnily enough, shortly after the fight, Siyal took his seat on the panel again beside Imtiaz. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

Mathews had been charged with capital murder of a person under the age of 10 in the death of his special needs adoptive daughter, Sherin, in October 2017. (Photo: File)

In Sherin Mathews' death, adoptive father pleads guilty to lesser charge

At the time of accident, seven army personnel were inside the truck. (Photo: Representational)

5 soldiers killed in accident in Sri Lanka

There have been no reports of casualties or damage to the property yet as a result of the quake. (Photo: PTI/ File)

6.6 magnitude quake rattles Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

2

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

3

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

4

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

5

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham