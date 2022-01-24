Monday, Jan 24, 2022 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

  World   Middle East  24 Jan 2022  UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi
World, Middle East

UAE shoots down 2 ballistic missiles fired by Houthis over Abu Dhabi

PTI
Published : Jan 24, 2022, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2022, 11:17 am IST

The attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi and the city's main airport

People inspect the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that killed at least 87 people, in a stronghold of Houthi rebels on the border with Saudi Arabia, in the northern Saada province of Yemen, (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
 People inspect the rubble of a prison facility hit by a Saudi-led coalition airstrike that killed at least 87 people, in a stronghold of Houthi rebels on the border with Saudi Arabia, in the northern Saada province of Yemen, (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

Dubai: The UAE on Monday intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles that the Houthi terror group fired towards its capital Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of Defence said, days after two Indians and a Pakistani were killed in a rare drone and missile attack claimed by the Yemeni rebels.

The attack did not result in any human losses, it said, adding that the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around Abu Dhabi.

 

The air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the terrorist Houthi group towards the country on Monday, the defence ministry announced on Twitter.

The ministry also said in a statement that the UAE is ready to deal with any threats and that the authority would take all necessary measures to protect the country from all attacks, the official WAM news agency reported.

The ministry called upon the public to only rely on information from official news sources in the country.

The attack came a week after Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted a fuel depot in Abu Dhabi and the city's main airport, heightening tensions in the oil-exporting region.

 

On the morning of January 17, Houthi rebels targeted the Musaffah ICAD 3 area and the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport, both of which are civilian infrastructure.

The attacks, which led to the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killed two Indians and one Pakistani national and injured six other civilians.

The UAE blamed the attack on Yemen's Houthi rebels, saying this sinful targeting will not go unpunished.

The UAE "reserves its right to retaliate to these terrorist attacks and this sinful criminal escalation," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

 

The UN Security Council on Friday strongly condemned the "heinous" terror attacks in Abu Dhabi in which two Indians and a Pakistani civilian were killed and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

In a press statement issued by the 15-nation Council, the powerful UN organ condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi on January 17, as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the Houthi attacks and to the Governments of India and Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, the statement said.

 

The Council members reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

Days after the January 17 attack, the UAE government banned all flying operations of private drones and light sports aircraft in the Gulf country for a month.

According to the statement, the ban also encompasses air and sail spots.

"The decision came after the misuse spotted recently, not limiting the practice of these sports to the areas identified in the user permits and trespassing into areas where these types of activities are prohibited, said the statement.

The regulations were put in place in coordination with the General Authority for Civil Aviation and in line with the relative guidelines, it said.

 

The Houthi rebels have taken responsibility for several drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities in the past.

The UAE is part of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen fighting Houthis. 

Tags: houthi rebels, ballistic missile attack, houthi attacks
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai

Latest From World

The released fishermen, arrested for illegally entering into the Pakistani waters and fishing without permission, were escorted to Lahore by road by the Edhi Foundation. (PTI file photo)

Pak to hand over 20 Indian fishermen to India at Wagah border

An instructor trains members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Russia rejects UK claim of trying to replace Ukraine leader

World Health Organisation (WHO) European director Hans Kluge, speaks during a joint press conference (AFP file photo)

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the risk of animal-to-human transmission is low, whilst low authorities have cited the need to protect public health. (Representational Image: ANI)

Nine hamster samples test positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham