Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

World, Middle East

'Firing one bullet at Iran' will 'set fire' to US interests: Iran general

PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2019, 3:30 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2019, 3:30 pm IST

Iran warned the US that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.

'Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies' in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency. (Photo: File)
 'Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies' in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency. (Photo: File)

Tehran: Iran warned the United States on Saturday that any aggression against the Islamic republic would have serious consequences for US interests in the region.

"Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies" in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told the Tasnim news agency.

Tags: us, iran, drone, military, attacks
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

Latest From World

Congress has authorized ICE to detain 40,000 migrants, and many others are sent to other overcrowded facilities across the nation. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump orders immigration sweep targeting 2,000 families: Report

The latest evacuation comes after the US recalled hundreds of non-emergency diplomatic staff from its embassy in Baghdad last month. (Photo: AP)

US to evacuate Balad Air Base in Iraq over 'potential security threats'

Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi are set to meet next week on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. (Photo: FIle)

US blacklists more Chinese tech entities on national security concerns

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

2

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

3

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

4

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

5

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham