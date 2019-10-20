Sunday, Oct 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

World, Middle East

'Will crush Kurds if they don't withdraw before Tuesday,' Turkey warns Syria

ANI
Published : Oct 20, 2019, 9:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 20, 2019, 9:43 am IST

Turkey began its operation on October 9, days after the pullout of US troops from northern Syria.

Turkish President"Today is the second day [of the ceasefire]. This process will end on Tuesday night. If the promises given to Turkey are not fulfilled, we will not wait, as before. We will continue the operation we started and will continue to destroy terrorists," Erdogan said. (Photo: ANI)
 Turkish President"Today is the second day [of the ceasefire]. This process will end on Tuesday night. If the promises given to Turkey are not fulfilled, we will not wait, as before. We will continue the operation we started and will continue to destroy terrorists," Erdogan said. (Photo: ANI)

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that his forces would "crush the heads" of Syrian Kurdish forces in northern Syria if they did not complete a pullout from the border area within the stipulated time.

"Today is the second day [of the ceasefire]. This process will end on Tuesday night. If the promises given to Turkey are not fulfilled, we will not wait, as before. We will continue the operation we started and will continue to destroy terrorists," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Sputnik on Saturday.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Ankara on Thursday, to attend a meeting with the Turkish President and brokering a 120-hour long ceasefire deal aimed at allowing Syrian Kurdish forces to retreat to a distance of about 30 km from the Syrian-Turkish border.

The president added that Ankara would "implement its own plans" if Ankara could not reach a solution with Russia on the Syrian forces deployed in the country's north.

In addition, Erdogan once again reiterated that he has planned to discuss the deployment of Syrian forces in a 'safe zone' in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week.

"Yesterday I held talks with US President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, we will continue the dialogue with Mr Putin. In the area where the operation is taking place, the troops of the regime [of Syrian President Bashar Assad] are under the protection of Russia. We will discuss this with Mr Putin," he said.

Last Sunday, after Turkey began a military operation in northern Syria it said was aimed at the Syrian Kurdish 'terrorists', local Kurdish forces reached an agreement with Damascus allowing Syrian Army troops to take up positions along the entirety of the Syrian-Turkish border to try to prevent a Turkish assault.

Turkey began its operation on October 9, days after the pullout of US troops from northern Syria.

Unlike its US and NATO allies, which saw the Kurds as a key ally in the coalition's fight against the jihadists of Islamic State, Ankara classifies them as a terrorist group with links to the PKK, a Turkish Kurdish political and militia group which has waged a guerilla war against the Turkish state over the course of several decades.

Syria has decried Turkey's operations, and accused Ankara of "aggressive intentions."

Meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Friday called for an immediate halt to Turkish aggression in northern Syria and demanded a full-fledged withdrawal of all foreign forces from Syria.

Tags: bashar al-assad, recep tayyip erdogan, mike pence, mike pompeo, syrian kurds
Location: Turkey, Ankara, Ankara

Latest From World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, trying to retain power after scandals dimmed his image, on Friday said he was fighting for every vote in an election next week and conceded his main rival could win. (Photo: File)

‘Fighting for every single vote,’ says Canada's Trudeau as he concedes rival could win

Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh (Photo: ANI)

Pak FM claims Manmohan will attend Kartarpur event

Photo: Representational image

Lebanon army cracks down on protests as government bickers

The 30-foot-high billboard featuring a model binding a Trump look-alike with red, white and blue rope while stomping on his face, was put up Tuesday as part of an advertising campaign by Dhvani, a Portland-based clothing company. (Photo: AP)

Times Square billboard depicts hog-tied President Donald Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

2

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

3

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

4

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

5

Compute like never before with this out-of-this world laptop

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham