12 Israeli tourists held in Cyprus over alleged gangrape of UK teen

AFP
The court hearing was conducted behind closed doors as one of the suspects is a minor aged under 18.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday after a 19-year-old British tourist alleged that she was raped at a hotel in the party resort where she and the Israelis were staying.
 The suspects were arrested on Wednesday after a 19-year-old British tourist alleged that she was raped at a hotel in the party resort where she and the Israelis were staying. (Representational Image)

Nicosia: Twelve Israeli tourists were remanded in custody in Cyprus on Thursday over the alleged gangrape of a British teenager at her hotel in the popular resort of Ayia Napa.

The suspects appeared before a district court in Paralimni where the judge agreed to a police request to detain them for eight days pending investigations into possible charges of rape and conspiracy to rape.

The Israelis - who entered the court premises with their faces covered -- have not been charged.

Relatives of the suspects also attended.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday after a 19-year-old British tourist alleged that she was raped at a hotel in the party resort where she and the Israelis were staying.

 “The Israeli consul in Nicosia, Yossi Wurmbrand, is following developments and is in contact with the detainees. Their families have been updated,” Israel’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Ayia Napa is a magnet for younger tourists attracted by its party reputation and white sand beaches.

Britain is the island’s biggest tourist market with around 1.3 million of its citizens travelling to Cyprus every year while nearby Israel is also becoming a key source of visitors.

